Will Lionel Messi Play for Inter Miami vs. Charlotte?
Question marks surround Lionel Messi's fitness ahead of Inter Miami's clash with Charlotte.
Inter Miami come into their third match of the 2025 Major League Soccer season after comfortably defeating Cavalier 2–0 in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16. The Herons will look to take their momentum into the weekend against Charlotte, but they might have to do so without their best player.
Messi did not play in Inter Miami's last two matches against Houston Dynamo and Cavalier. In fact, he was not even in Javier Mascherano's squad for either game. Mascherano was always going to manage the minutes and workload of the 37-year-old superstar, but alarm bells are already sounding for Messi just two weeks into the Herons' season.
Here's the latest on Messi's status ahead of Inter Miami's match with Charlotte on Sunday, Mar. 9.
Mascherano did not confirm if Messi will play against Charlotte on Sunday. The manager insisted the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is not injured, but could not say for certain when he will return to the lineup.
"As for Leo, I follow what the doctors tell me. The doctors told me that he doesn't have any injuries or scars. He is fatigued after playing three games in six days," Mascherano said after Inter Miami's Concacaf Champions Cup victory.
Messi played 248 minutes to kick off Inter Miami's competitive season. The Argentine played against Sporting Kansas City on Feb. 19, NYCFC on Feb. 22 and then Sporting Kansas City again on Feb. 25.
"The changes in weather, there have been a lot of situations. And since we want to take care of him and we don't want to make him feel fatigued," Mascherano continued. "We decided to give him rest, knowing the risks we're facing. Obviously, not having the best player in the world is complicated. But we also have to take a step forward and know how to play without him."
If past history is any indication, as long as some doubt remains over Messi's fitness, then Inter Miami will proceed with caution and not overload the superstar so early in the season.