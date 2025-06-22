Inter Miami CF Predicted Lineup vs. Palmeiras: Herons Try for Round of 16 Berth
Inter Miami left themselves with plenty of work to do in Group A after drawing to Al Ahly in the tournament opener, but an upset victory over Porto leaves the Herons in a strong position to advance.
The presence of a certain Lionel Messi is perhaps the sole reason why David Beckham’s franchise are involved in the Club World Cup, and the great Argentine was at his majestic best on Matchday 2 in Atlanta to boost his team’s chances of progressing.
A positive result against the impressive Palmeiras guarantees their place in the round of 16, and even a defeat on Monday may prove inconsequential. A lot has to go against them if they’re to succumb to an early elimination.
Here’s how Javier Mascherano could set his team up against the Brazilians.
Watch the FIFA Club World Cup live and on-demand here
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Palmeiras (4-4-2)
GK: Óscar Ustari—Fewer heroics were required from Ustari against Porto, with the Argentine in the team due to Drake Callender’s hernia.
RB: Tomás Avilés—Mascherano may have to make a couple of changes to his defense on Monday due to injuries sustained on Matchday 2. Marcelo Weigandt was forced off in Atlanta, and Avilés is his most likely replacement.
CB: Maximiliano Falcón—Samu Aghehowa scored from the penalty spot, but Falcón otherwise dealt with the Porto striker’s distinct physical threat pretty well. He’s a shoo-in for this one.
CB: David Martínez—With Ian Fray picking up a groin injury against Porto, Mascherano may have to turn to Martínez for this one.
LB: Jordi Alba—The Spaniard was carrying a hamstring injury into the tournament and missed the opening night draw with Al Ahly as a result. However, Alba was back in action on Matchday 2 and is set for his first Club World Cup start of the summer.
RM: Tadeo Allende—The former Celta Vigo midfielder has been a regular in MLS this season, scoring six times. He’s yet to get off the mark at this tournament but is poised for a third start.
CM: Benjamin Cremaschi—The 20-year-old got the nod over Federico Redondo against Porto, and Miami’s midfield seemed to function a little better compared to Matchday 1. As a result, the manager is unlikely to make a change in his engine room.
CM: Sergio Busquets—The old timer has still got it, and he’s showing no signs of suffering physically at the start of the Club World Cup. A rugged Palmeiras midfield will aim to prevent Busquets from developing his vintage rhythm.
LM: Telasco Segovia—Segovia was regarded as one of the non-superstars who could contribute in a big way for the Herons this summer, and the Venezuelan winger helped Miami overturn their early deficit on Matchday 2 by scoring a fine equalizing goal.
ST: Lionel Messi—When Messi performs as he did against Porto, Miami will have a chance against most teams at this tournament. A Brazilian-dominated Palmeiras team will be desperate to get one over the Argentine great here.
ST: Luis Suárez—Suárez is yet to arrive at the Club World Cup, and this would be a useful time to make his first meaningful contribution.
We may earn a commission if you buy something via a link in this article