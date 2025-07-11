Inter Miami CF vs. Nashville SC: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Inter Miami CF return home for the first time since May this weekend, welcoming Nashville SC to Chase Stadium in one of the most anticipated MLS matches of the weekend.
After returning from the FIFA Club World Cup, having made a run to the Round of 16 before falling to eventual finalists Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Miami have been in stellar form, with wins against CF Montréal and the New England Revolution.
Yet, Lionel Messi and the Herons will meet one of the most in-form teams in MLS in Nashville SC this weekend, taking on a dominant duo of Hany Mukhtar and MLS Golden Boot leader Sam Surridge.
Miami enter the match ranked fifth in the Eastern Conference on five points, while Nashville sit second on 41 points, only one point behind leaders FC Cincinnati.
Here’s everything you need to know for Saturday’s matchup.
What Time Does Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC Kick-Off?
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Stadium: Chase Stadium
- Date: Saturday, July 12
- Kick-off Time: 7:45 p.m. ET/4:40 p.m. PT
Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC Head-to-Head Record (All-Time)
- Inter Miami wins: 5
- Nashville SC wins: 4
- Draws: 5
Previous Meeting: Inter Miami 2–2 Nashville SC - June 29, 2024 (MLS)
Current Form (all competitions)
Inter Miami
Nashville SC
New England Revolution 1–2 Inter Miami - 7/9/25
Nashville SC 5–2 D.C. United 7/9/25
CF Montreal 1–4 Inter Miami - 7/5/25
Nashville SC 1–0 Philadelphia Union - 7/5/25
Paris Saint-Germain 4–0 Inter Miami - 6/29/25
D.C. United 0–1 Nashville SC - 6/28/25
Inter Miami 2–2 Palmeiras - 6/23/25
New England Revolution 2–3 Nashville SC - 6/25/25
Inter Miami 2–1 FC Porto - 6/19/25
Chicago Fire 0–2 Nashville SC - 6/12/25
How to Watch Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC on TV
Country
Channel
United States and Rest of World
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Inter Miami Team News
If there were worries about Inter Miami coming out of the FIFA Club World Cup, those can all be put to rest. Since returning from the tournament, head coach Javier Mascherano’s side has looked sharper, and have picked up dominant wins against Eastern Conference bottom-feeders, CF Montréal and the New England Revolution.
However, the biggest takeaway from their last two matches has been the form of Lionel Messi, who has been playing some of his best soccer since joining Inter Miami in the summer of 2023. Against New England, he became the first player in MLS history to score multiple goals in four straight games, surpassing the previous record of three matches set by himself and former New York Red Bull Thierry Henry.
Through 15 matches this season, Messi has 14 goals and seven assists, and has been looking anything but 38 years old. Yet, the third game in a week could pose some fatigue issues, especially after Mascherano admitted to wanting to substitute the captain against New England, before keeping him on for the full 90 minutes.
Outside of Messi, Miami has gotten strong play from Telasco Segovia and Tadeo Allende in recent weeks, while 22-year-old left midfielder Baltasar Rodriguez has started to come into his own down Jordi Alba’s wing.
Off the pitch, Miami have also been linked with a move for Messi’s Argentina teammate, Rodrigo De Paul, which would force a corresponding departing roster move. However, this weekend’s challenge will be focused on shutting down Mukhtar and Surridge, two of the best attackers in MLS.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Nashville SC
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Nashville SC (4-4-2): Ustari; Weigandt, Falcon, Martinez, Alba; Allende, Redondo, Busquets, Rodriguez; Messi, Suárez
Nashville SC Team News
No team in MLS is playing quite like Nashville SC right now. Led by former U.S. men’s national team interim head coach B.J. Callaghan, the Coyotes are on a 15-game unbeaten run and have won their last five matches in all competitions.
While their last two MLS wins have come with 1–0 victories against the Philadelphia Union and D.C. United, they have been a much more dominant team than the score lines show. Hany Mukhtar’s nine goals and eight assists, combined with Sam Surridge’s 16 goals lead the team, while Andy Najar has also established himself as an attacking force from the fullback position.
It’s not just their attack though. Nashville has conceded the second fewest amount of goals amongst teams that have played at least 21 games in MLS, allowing just 23. Meanwhile, they will also get added defensive experience, with the return of Walker Zimmeran to MLS action, after he donned the Blue and Gold for the first time since Gold Cup duty with the USMNT in Wednesday’s U.S. Open Cup win over D.C. United.
It’s not all perfect for Nashville, though, as they will miss Mexican midfielder Jonathan Perez due to a red card picked up against Philadelphia.
A win could propel Nashville to the top of the Supporters’ Shield standings and give them even more confidence against an in-form and talented Inter Miami.
Nashville SC Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami CF
Nashville SC Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami (4-4-2): Willis; Najar, Palacios, Maher, Lovitz; Qasem, Yazbek, Brugman, Muyl; Mukhtar, Surridge
Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC Score Prediction
It's two of the best teams in MLS, and two sides that love to attack. However, given that Nashville are a more balanced side and a younger one, the advantage likely falls to them in getting a result, especially considering the number of minutes Messi and his aging teammates have played over recent weeks.
Prediction: Inter Miami 2–3 Nashville SC