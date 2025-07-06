Lionel Messi Recreates Famous Barcelona Goal 18 Years Later With Inter Miami
Is it really turning back the clock if it’s still possible? For Lionel Messi, it doesn’t matter, he just continues to be exceptional, even after recently turning 38-years-old.
On Saturday night, as Inter Miami CF returned to regular-season MLS action after their FIFA Club World Cup journey with a 4–1 win over CF Montréal, Messi provided a glimpse of what has made him so special over the last two decades.
After an early mistake, he bounced back to assist Tadeo Allende on the opening goal, before taking on his remarkable dribbling skills for two goals of his own. Yet, it was his second marker that truly made time shift.
Already up 2–1, Messi picked up the ball in midfield and kept it in close control, dropping defenders with little touches and deft shoulder feints, before smashing past the goalkeeper to seal all three points.
If that goal looks familiar, it’s because it is.
It may be 18 years later, but the Argentine nearly recreated the “Ankara Messi,” goal, which he scored as a 19-year-old for FC Barcelona against Getafe in the 2007 Copa del Rey semifinal. That one still reigns as one of his best, with the play-by-play call to match its magic.
Saturday’s performance also had other Barcelona connections, as Messi became the first player since former Barça star Thierry Henry to score twice in three consecutive matches, after the French legend did it in 2012 with the New York Red Bulls.
"I still enjoy watching him play," Miami head coach and Messi's former Barcelona teammate, Javier Mascherano said after the match. "As a coach, for me, it's a privilege to coach him."
"We have to understand that Leo is happy playing soccer, and every time he's in conditions to play, he'll play...he gives us an advantage and we want to use it."
Seemingly every week, Messi is making history with Inter Miami, and this weekend was no different. However, his future remains in question, with the club focused on winning this year’s MLS Cup, but also hoping to bring the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner back after his contract expires in December.
Messi and Miami return to the pitch on Wednesday to face the New England Revolution.