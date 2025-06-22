Inter Miami CF vs. Palmeiras: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
It’s all to play for in Florida on Monday night as Inter Miami and Palmeiras, who currently top Group A with four points, meet in the final round of group stage fixtures.
South American sides have enjoyed great success at the 2025 Club World Cup so far, and while they perhaps haven’t secured a statement victory like Flamengo and Botafogo have, Palmeiras have nonetheless left a distinct impression.
They were unlucky to only muster a point in their opening game against Porto before Al Ahly were swatted aside with some ease on Matchday 2. The Brazilians require just a point against the Lionel Messi-inspired Herons to advance into the knockout stages as group winners.
There were fears that Inter Miami would flatter to deceive at the tournament, but Javier Mascherano’s side are on course to make the round of 16 after they beat Porto 2–1 on Matchday 2. Messi was at his vintage best in Atlanta, netting a sublime match-winning free-kick.
They can only fail to reach the round 16 if Palmeiras win on Monday and Al Ahly handsomely beat Porto (by at least three goals).
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the Club World Cup clash.
What time does Inter Miami vs. Palmeiras Kick-Off?
- Location: Miami, United States
- Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
- Date: Monday, June 23 / Tuesday, June 24
- Kick-off Time: 2 a.m. BST / 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT
- Referee: Szymon Marciniak (POL)
Inter Miami vs. Palmeiras Miami Head-to-Head Record
This is the first ever competitive fixture between Inter Miami and Palmeiras.
Current Form (All Competitions)
Inter Miami
Palmeiras
Inter Miami 2–1 Porto – 6/19/25
Palmeiras 2–0 Al Ahly – 6/19/25
Al Ahly 0–0 Inter Miami – 6/14/25
Palmeiras 0–0 Porto – 6/15/25
Inter Miami 5–1 Columbus Crew – 6/1/25
Cruzeiro 2–1 Palmeiras – 6/1/25
Inter Miami 4–2 CF Montréal – 5/29/25
Palmeiras 6–0 Sporting Cristal – 5/29/25
Philadelphia Union 3–3 Inter Miami – 5/25/25
Palmeiras 0–2 Flamengo – 5/25/25
How to watch Inter Miami vs. Palmeiras on TV
Country
Channel
United States
DAZN
United Kingdom
DAZN
Canada
DAZN
Mexico
DAZN, tabii
Inter Miami Team News
Off the back of his majestic display against Porto, Messi will continue in Mascherano’s side and work in tandem with Luis Suárez. Sergio Busquets has played all 180 minutes at the tournament so far, but he’s had two different partners in Miami’s two games.
Benjamin Cremaschi replaced Federico Redondo on Matchday 2, and the 20-year-old is set to retain his place over the highly-regarded Argentine.
Óscar Ustari will remain between the posts with Drake Callender still out due to a hernia. Gonzalo Lujan and Yannick Bright are also sidelined, while Marcelo Weigandt and Ian Fray were forced off with knocks against Porto and are doubts for Monday’s game.
Jordi Alba has recovered from a hamstring injury and could replace Noah Allen, who gave away a penalty last time out, in Mascherano’s starting XI.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Palmeiras
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Porto (4-4-2): Ustari; Avilés, Falcón, Martínez, Allen; Allende, Cremaschi, Busquets, Segovia; Messi, Suárez
Palmeiras Team News
Abel Ferreira has stumbled upon a settled starting lineup in the absence of forward Bruno Rodrigues, with former Barcelona striker Vitor Roque leading Palmeiras’s line at the tournament so far. However, he faces competition for future starts from José Manuel López after he got on the scoresheet against Al Ahly.
Chelsea-bound Willian Estêvão has flashed his talent in the United States and will continue in an inside right position here. He’ll be looking to open his Club World Cup account in Miami.
Teenager Figueiredo is out for the season with a long-term knee injury, while Anibal Moreno is a doubt for Monday‘s game with a muscle issue.
Palmeiras Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami
Palmeiras Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami (3-4-2-1): Wéverton; Giay, Gómez, Murilo; Torres, Ríos, Moreno, Piquerez; Estêvão, Mauricio; Roque
Inter Miami vs. Palmeiras Score Prediction
Palmeiras were expected to advance from Group A with Porto, but Inter Miami’s upset victory over the Portuguese giants has shaken things up.
Both of these teams look set to progress, with Palmeiras impressing in their opening two games. Miami have been less convincing, but when there’s a Messi, there’s a way. He was superb last time out.
The Brazilians may well fail to combat the Argentine’s threat, but they’ll give it a good go. Their robust approach could shackle the Herons in a hard-fought victory for Ferreira’s men.
Prediction: Inter Miami 1–2 Palmeiras
