‘The Reality Is’—Inter Miami Offer Huge Update on Lionel Messi’s Future
Inter Miami are relaxed about Lionel Messi’s future with the team as the World Cup winner enters the final six months of his contract.
Messi is approaching the end of the two-year deal he signed when he joined in 2023 and there have been suggestions he could look to leave at the end of the year as the team, who fell to Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup last 16, are struggling to meet expectations.
While Messi has 16 goals and six assists in all competitions this year, those numbers have not always translated into success. Alongside their Club World Cup elimination, Miami fell in the Concacaf Champions League semifinals and entered this summer’s tournament on a run of just three wins from eight games.
Despite the speculation, Miami remains relaxed, with a source telling Fabrizio Romano that there is a mutual interest in a contract extension with Messi.
“Leo is under contract until the end of 2025,” the source is quoted as saying. “The reality is that both parties are interested in continuing the relationship.
“The necessary steps are being taken with the right mindset to make it happen.”
Miami co-owner Jorge Mas confirmed earlier this summer that he hopes to see Messi retire with the Herons, admitting he was “optimistic” of being able to provide a concrete update on the Argentina international’s future in the coming weeks.
Contract talks will also be held with veteran duo Luis Suárez and Sergio Busquets, both of whom stand to become free agents at the end of the calendar year. Miami hope to keep both players and continue adding to their roster of illustrious names.