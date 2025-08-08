Inter Miami Help Lionel Messi Maintain Stellar Career Record in Tournaments
Lionel Messi wasn’t able to be on the pitch, but his Inter Miami teammates held up his incredible career record in the 2025 Leagues Cup.
With a 3–1 win against Liga MX’s Pumas UNAM, Miami qualified for the Leagues Cup quarterfinals and finished second of 18 MLS teams in Phase One of the tournament.
By advancing, it continues Messi’s streak of never having been eliminated in the group stages—or Phase One—of a tournament.
That record spans across his entire professional career with both club and country, and although he has not won every tournament, each has seen his clubs play a knockout game. Despite the Leagues Cup featuring an 18-team table for each of MLS and Liga MX, with teams only playing three opponents from the other league, it still stands as the latest addition to Messi’s standout record.
It’s a stat that blows past rival Cristiano Ronaldo as well, who has been eliminated in group stages five times with club and country, including at the Athens 2004 Olympics, 2005–06 Champions League, 2014 World Cup, 2020–21 UEFA Nations League, and 2022–23 UEFA Nations League.
However, Messi might not get back on the pitch in the tournament. In the Herons’ second match against Necaxa, he picked up a muscle injury to his right leg and had to leave in the 11th minute, and did not feature in the final Phase One game.
Now, Miami returns to MLS play for a derby match against Florida rivals Orlando City SC, before switching back into Leagues Cup competition to face Tigres UANL in the quarterfinals.
Should Miami qualify for the final or win the third-place match, they would clinch a berth in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, which could give Messi, Rodrigo De Pal, Luis Suárez and other superstars a chance to add another trophy to their cabinets.
The quarterfinal is set for either Aug. 19 or 20, with the potential final or third place against one of Seattle Sounders FC, Puebla, LA Galaxy or Pachuca on Aug. 31.