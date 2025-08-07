Inter Miami 3–1 Pumas UNAM: Player Ratings As Luis Suarez Sends Herons to Leagues Cup Knockout Stage
Inter Miami advanced to the Leagues Cup knockout stage thanks to a masterclass from Luis Suárez, who was involved in all three of the Herons’ goals against Pumas UNAM.
With their tournament berth on the line, Inter Miami faced off with the Liga MX side in their final Phase One match of the 2025 Leagues Cup. The Herons came into the all-important clash needing a win in regulation to guarantee their place in the knockout stage, but were down a man in Lionel Messi, who missed out due to a minor muscle injury.
Javier Mascherano’s men had their chances early at Chase Stadium, but they lacked the necessary quality in the final third to get on the scoresheet. Pumas UNAM, meanwhile, hung around until it came time to strike in the 34th minute. Pedro Vite lofted a perfectly weighed ball over Inter Miami’s backline and onto the right foot of Jorge Ruvalcaba, who fired home the game’s opening goal.
Just when it looked like the Herons would go down the tunnel trailing, the club’s superstars linked up for Inter Miami’s equalizer. Luis Suárez made a darting run down the left hand side of the pitch and delivered a world-class ball to find Rodrigo De Paul in the center of the box. The Argentine controlled the pass with his chest before poking home his first goal in a pink shirt.
With the game level at 1–1, the hosts kicked off the second half with their sights set on goal. Suárez momentarily thought he put Inter Miami ahead in the 47th minute, but his effort was later called back for offside. The Uruguayan got a second chance just 11 minutes later, though, after José Caicedo was whistled for a handball inside the box.
Suárez calmly converted from the spot, giving the Herons a 2–1 lead. The striker broke his nine-game goal drought with the successful penalty, stepping up for his team when they needed him most. He continued his brilliant performance by setting up Tadeo Allende for Inter Miami’s third goal on the night.
Mascherano’s men comfortably wrapped up the game and secured all three points, punching their tickets to the Leagues Cup quarterfinals, which kick off on Aug. 19 and 20.
Check out player ratings from Inter Miami’s victory below.
Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. Pumas UNAM (4-2-3-1)
Position / Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Rocco Ríos Novo
6.9
RB: Marcelo Weigandt
6.7
CB: Maximiliano Falcón
7.1
CB: Gonzalo Luján
7.7
LB: Jordi Alba
8.3
DM: Yannick Bright
7.6
DM: Sergio Busquets
7.7
RW: Tadeo Allende
7.6
AM: Rodrigo De Paul
7.8
LW: Telasco Segovia
7
ST: Luis Suárez
9.3
SUB: Ian Fray (46' for Weigandt)
6.6
SUB: Noah Allen (76' for Segovia)
6.1
SUB: Fafà Picault (76' for Allende)
6.5
SUB: Benjamin Cremaschi (83' for Suárez)
N/A
SUB: Federico Redondo (88' for De Paul)
N/A
Pumas UNAM Player Ratings vs. Inter Miami (4-2-3-1)
Position / Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Miguel Paul
5.9
RB: Pablo Bennevendo
6.6
CB: Nathan Silva
7.2
CB: Rubén Duarte
6.3
LB: Alvaro Angulo
6
DM: José Caicedo
5.7
DM: Adalberto Carrasquilla
6.7
RW: Rodrigo López
6.7
AM: Pedro Vite
7.4
LW: Jorge Ruvalcaba
7.8
ST: Guillermo Martínez
6
SUB: Piero Quispe (46' for López)
6.1
SUB: Pablo Monroy (66' for Bennevendo)
6.3
SUB: Ángel Rico (72' for Caicedo)
6.3
SUB: Ángel Azuaje (87' for Angulo)
N/A
SUB: Emiliano Villaseñor (87' for Vite)
N/A