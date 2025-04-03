Inter Miami Lose First Game of 2025: Takeaways From Concacaf Champions Cup Loss vs. LAFC
LAFC defeated Inter Miami 1-0 in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals.
In a tightly contested game between two of Major League Soccer's remaining representatives, a long range effort from 21-year-old Nathan Ordaz was the difference maker in the second half. The striker beat Oscar Ustari at his near post from outside the box to establish a one goal lead on aggregate. It could've been more if not for a heroic block on the line by Maximiliano Falcon. LAFC did well to contain Messi at times with multiple players closing in on him around the edge of the box.
Credit goes to the defense and Greg Vanney's tactical setup against a Herons team that's scored 11 goals so far in MLS and eight in the Concacaf Champions Cup.
Despite question marks around Lionel Messi's availability, the Argentine superstar completed the full 90 on the night. Now, he and the rest of the Herons will have to bounce back in the second leg to avoid elimination.
Takeaways from the game below.
Subscribe here to MLS Season Pass
JOIN SI SOCCER'S INTER MIAMI WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
LAFC Building Confidence After Rocky MLS Start
LAFC, despite mustering just nine points from their first six MLS games, look like they're a real threat in the tournament. Defeating an Inter Miami team at home and keeping a clean sheet is all the confidence a team could need to not only go deep in this tournament, but propel themselves up the Western Conference table. The team performed admirably in defense and looked like an improved side from the one that's conceded nine goals through six MLS games.
After eliminating Columbus Crew in the previous round, eliminating Inter Miami would make LAFC a favorite to advance past either Vancouver Whitecaps or Pumas UNAM in the semifinal.
An Immediate Chance to Bounce Back
The Herons will still feel like they have a chance to advance, though not scoring on the road will make the second leg even more dangerous to navigate.
Miami face the winless Toronto FC on the weekend in a bounce back game. Maintaining their undefeated record in MLS should be enough motivation, on top of the risk of going out of the tournament, to get the team ready for the second leg. Fans and players get the opportunity immediately to prove that this team is different mentally after suffering their first loss.
Keeping a clean sheet and scoring multiple goals is a must this weekend for Inter Miami. Especially after the goal they conceded to Nathan Ordaz.
The Lionel Messi Conundrum
No, there's no question about whether or not Messi should be playing for Inter Miami. The predicament lies in managing his minutes. Javier Mascherano has made it clear that the club will monitor Messi's workload this season to avoid injury. He already missed out on the Argentina camp during the March international break. After playing the full 90 against LAFC, he'll likely be rested in some capacity against Toronto on the weekend.
It's not surprising he completed the game considering Miami want their superstar on the pitch as much as possible. Plus, they were chasing a crucial away goal on the night. Now, likely needing him for most, if not all of the second leg next week, his minutes will likely be affected in MLS.