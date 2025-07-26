‘Extremely Upset’—Inter Miami Owner Worried by Lionel Messi’s Response to All-Star Game Suspension
Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas has confessed he is worried Lionel Messi’s frustrated response to being issued a one-game suspension for missing the All-Star Game could impact the Argentina international’s thoughts on signing a new contract.
Messi and teammate Jordi Alba will be forced to miss Saturday’s FC Cincinnati match after skipping the annual event, for which they were both selected, as a result of a Major League Soccer rule relating to unauthorized absences from the All-Star Game.
“Obviously it was not a positive reaction,” Mas said of Messi at an impromptu press conference. “They want to compete. They want to play games. That’s what they’re here for: to play and win.
“They understand the magnitude of tomorrow’s night’s game. So the reaction was exactly as expected out of two competitive players who don’t understand the decision, who don’t understand why not attending an exhibition match leads directly to a suspension. The rule is what it is, but they don’t understand it.”
Messi’s contract with Miami expires at the end of the calendar year but, while there has long been optimism over an extension, Mas admitted to being concerned Messi’s disappointment towards the ruling could impact his thoughts over his next move.
“He’s very upset, extremely upset today, as expected,” Mas continued. “I’m hopeful it doesn’t have an impact long-term. Will it have an impact initially, in the players’ perception of how the league rules work? Absolutely no doubt.”
Miami’s co-owner added: “I wanted today to express our full support, both to Lionel and to Jordi, as a decision for them to sit this week was a decision made by the club. And I think that that’s an important point. They were coming off a run of nine games in 35 days. Hard games. The last two games previous to this Wednesday were games on the road on Wednesday at Cincinnati, on Saturday in New York. We’re facing a game tomorrow, and we’re facing a course of 10 games over the next 34 days.
“There is a rule in the MLS, which, if they miss the All-Star Game, they’re suspended for one game. I believe it’s a bad rule, but it’s a rule nonetheless. And it’s a bad rule because I think it puts the players in an untenable position to have to choose between participating in an All-Star festivity, which is an exhibition match, or choosing a regular season game that I think matters, and I admire both Lionel and Jordi for always thinking of club first.”