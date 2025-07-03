Lionel Messi ‘Expected’ to Stick With Inter Miami Plan, Barcelona Return Mooted
Lionel Messi is highly unlikely to entertain a return to Barcelona as he approaches the end of his contract with Inter Miami, it's been claimed.
Messi’s current contract expires at the end of 2025 and so, now he is legally permitted to discuss a free transfer away from Miami, there has been significant speculation about his future and some reports have claimed he is ready to leave MLS.
Argentinian outfit Newell’s Old Boys have been credited with a chance of signing Messi, while there have even been rumors of a spectacular reunion with Barcelona as the La Liga champions prepare to open the new Camp Nou.
The Athletic take a deep dive into Messi’s current situation and insist all suggestions of a departure from Miami are misguided, stressing the World Cup winner’s satisfaction with life in Florida.
On the subject of a return to Barcelona, the report argues such a move is highly unlikely for a number of reasons. From a professional standpoint, Messi is not believed to hold a strong relationship with current Barcelona president Joan Laporta, while the 38-year-old also has a number of personal reasons to snub such a move.
Sources close to Messi speak of his happiness in a position away from the major European limelight, happy to take a quieter path after two decades surrounded by hysteria and the drama that comes with Barcelona.
While it is acknowledged Messi is hardly delighted by the team’s current challenges on the pitch, it is stressed that he has bought in to the project on offer in Miami and remains committed to the Herons. As such, a contract extension is seen as the likely outcome.
Miami were recently said to be confident about their chances of extending Messi’s deal, believing the veteran superstar wants to commit his future to the club, and this latest report only supports that optimism.