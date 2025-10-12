Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. Atlanta United: Former Barcelona Trio Shines in Dominant Win
Lionel Messi scored twice and picked up an assist as Inter Miami thrashed Atlanta United 4–0 on Saturday night, lofting their chances of finishing second in the MLS Eastern Conference.
Messi, who opted to play for Miami after sitting out of Argentina’s friendly against Venezuela on Friday night, scored in the 39th and 87th minute to bring his regular-season goal total to 26, two ahead of LAFC’s Denis Bouanga heading into the final matchday.
Outside of his two goals, the 38-year-old Argentine played a nearly 50-yard pass to Jordi Alba, who scored the 2–0 marker in the 52nd minute after announcing his plans to retire at the end of the season earlier in the week.
The Barcelona theme continued with the 3–0 goal, a long strike from Luis Suárez.
With the win, Miami moved to 62 points, tied for second in the Eastern Conference heading into their Decision Day clash with Nashville SC, which will also prove the determining day for Messi’s Golden Boot hunt.
Here are the player ratings from Miami’s dominant performance on Saturday night.
Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. Atlanta United (4-2-3-1)
*Player Ratings Provided by FotMob*
Players
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Rocco Rios Novo
8.0
RB: Marcelo Weigandt
7.0
CB: Tomás Avilés
7.9
CB: Gonzalo Lujan
7.9
LB: Jordi Alba
9.0
CDM: Yannick Bright
7.3
CDM: Sergio Busquets
8.1
RW: Tadeo Allende
7.7
AM: Lionel Messi
9.4
LW: Baltasar Rodríguez
8.5
ST: Luis Suárez
8.6
SUB: Fafà Picault (56' for Bright)
6.8
SUB: Ryan Sailor (80' for Avilés)
6.4
SUB: Santiago Morales (89' for Rodríguez)
N/A
Subs not used: Oscar Ustari (GK), William Yarbrough (GK), Samuel Basabe, Tyler Hall, Ricardo Montenegro.
Player of the Match: Lionel Messi
Atlanta United (5-3-2): Jayden Hibbert; Leo Afonso, Juan Berrocal, Stian Gregersen, Pedro Amador, Dominik Chong-Qui; Cooper Sanchez, Steven Alzate, Tristan Muyumba; Emmanuel Latte Lath, Jamal Thiaré.
Subs: Brad Guzan (GK), Josh Cohen (GK), Salvatore Mazzaferro, Cayman Togashi, Patrick Weah, Adyn Torres, Rodrigo Neri.