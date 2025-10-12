Messi Takes MLS Golden Boot Lead As Argentina Teammates Celebrate Inter Miami Rout
Lionel Messi has made plenty of history in Major League Soccer since joining Inter Miami in 2023, and he’s on the precipice of more after bagging two goals and an assist in a 3–0 win over Atlanta United on Saturday night.
After sitting out Argentina’s friendly against Venezuela on Friday, Messi returned to Miami’s roster amid the international break to play against Atlanta with eyes on the 2025 MLS Golden Boot.
His Argentina teammates, including Miami’s Rodrigo De Paul, who remained with La Albiceleste and did not bounce back to the Herons, attended the match at Chase Stadium as well.
Messi opened the scoring for Miami in the 39th minute after missing several chances, finally beating Canadian goalkeeper Jayden Hibbert before adding his second in the 87th minute. His 25th and 26th goals of the season pushed him into the Golden Boot lead and out of a tie on 24 goals with LAFC’s Denis Bouanga.
The 38-year-old also set up Jordi Alba to put the Herons up 2–0 in the 52nd minute, giving Alba a highlight moment after the Spaniard announced his retirement earlier in the week despite signing a contract extension through 2027 in May.
Luis Suárez made it 3–0 in the 61st minute to continue the Barcelona party.
Messi’s showing pushed him to 44 goal contributions in 2025, ranking as the second most for a single season in MLS history. The Argentine now only trails Carlos Vela’s 49 goal contributions in 2019, which included 35 goals.
With one match to remaining, Messi’s performance also lofted his campaign for the 2025 MLS MVP Award, as he looks to become the first player to ever win the honor in back-to-back seasons despite falling short of the Golden Boot in 2024.
His status for Argentina’s relocated game at Chase Stadium against Puerto Rico on Monday remains unclear.
MLS Golden Boot Race Heats Up
Messi’s hunt for the Golden Boot will come down to next weekend’s Decision Day clash against Nashville SC, and the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner may have to add to his goalscoring tally.
Nashville striker Sam Surridge sits third in the Golden Boot standings with 23 goals, while Bouanga, whose LAFC will face Austin FC on Decision Day, sits on 24.
Last season, D.C. United’s Christian Benteke won the Golden Boot with 23 goals, and the end total for 2025 will be the highest since Vela’s outstanding 2019 campaign. The only other MLS player to crest 30 goals in a single season was Josef Martínez, who scored 31 goals with Atlanta in 2018.
Current MLS Golden Boot Standings
Player (Club)
Goals
Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)
26
Denis Bouanga (LAFC)
24
Sam Surridge (Nashville SC)
23
Petar Musa (FC Dallas)
18
Dejan Joveljić (Sporting Kansas City)
18
Inter Miami Playing for Alba, Busquets
As much as the Golden Boot race rang prominently for Messi, so too did the chance to play another game with longtime Barcelona teammates, Busquets and Alba, who are set to retire at the end of the season.
Inter Miami honored Busquets following last week’s 4–1 win over the New England Revolution, and paid tribute to Alba on Saturday.
“Thanks to you, Jordi. I’m going to miss you so much. After so much together, it’s going to feel strange to look to my left and not see you there,” Messi commented on Instagram under Alba’s retirement announcement. “Crazy how much assists you gave me all these years... Who’s gonna give me back passes now???”
Miami will close out the regular season on the road against Nashville, but will return to Chase Stadium for the first-round best-of-three series to kick off the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.