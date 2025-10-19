Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. Nashville SC: Messi Soars in Season Finale
Inter Miami picked up a 5–2 win over Nashville SC in their visit to GEODIS Park—a result which set up an MLS Cup playoff rematch in the first round.
Miami struggled early before Lionel Messi took over scoring a hat trick and picking up an assist on Baltasar Rodríguez’s goal, lifting the Argentine 48 goal contributions in the regular season.
The Herons finished with the third seed due to FC Cincinnati’s win over CF Montréal.
With the postseason looming, it was a momentum-building win for the Herons. Javier Mascherano’s side should enter the first round as outright favorites and a contender to lift the ultimate prize on Dec. 6.
Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. Ecuador (3-4-3)
GK: Rocco Ríos Novo—8.3: With five stops on seven shots, Ríos Novo looks like the starting goalkeeper for the Herons heading into the postseason, in an intriguing late-season switch from Mascherano.
RB: Marcelo Weigandt—6.3: The Argentine defender completed 27 of his 29 passes before leaving the match in the 64th minute in favor of the more attacking Ian Fray.
CB: Gonzalo Luján—6.7: It was a big opportunity for Lujan to show he could be a legitimate starting option in a big game, but he struggled to track the runs of Sam Surridge and Hany Mukhtar, allowing several chances throughout the night.
CB: Maxi Falcón—6.1: The 28-year-old has been Miam’s best defender in 2025, but struggled against Surridge.
LB: Jordi Alba—7.8: The left back put in a solid defensive shift.
DM: Rodrigo De Paul—6.5: The Argentine had another underwhelming performance for Miami.
DM: Sergio Busquets—7.1: Set to retire at the end of the season, Busquets was dominant in midfield with three successful tackles.
RW: Tadeo Allende—5.8: The quick winger found himself on the end of a Jordi Alba cross in the 38th minute, but his flicked finish was called back for offside.
AM: Lionel Messi—9.7: At 38-years-old, Messi posted one of the best MLS seasons ever. Forty-eight goal contributions put him in prime position to win another MLS Most Valuable Player award.
LW: Baltasar Rodríguez—8.1: The young Argentine found the back of the net on a fortunate bounce.
ST: Luis Suárez—7.4: The Uruguayan legend was the most fouled player on Saturday, drawing three free kicks.
Substitutes
Rating
Ian Fray (64’ for Weigandt)
7.0
Telasco Segovia (64’for Luján)
7.5
Yannick Bright (73’ for Rodríguez)
6.2
Tomás Avilés (83’ for De Paul)
N/A
Subs not used: Oscar Ustari (GK), William Yarbrough (GK), Noah Allen, Ryan Sailor, Fafa Picault
Nashville (4-4-2)
Starting XI: Joe Willis (GK); Andy Nájar, Walker Zimmerman, Jack Maher, Daniel Lovitz; Jacob Shaffelburg, Patrick Yazbek, Edvard Tagseth, Alex Muyl; Hany Mukhtar, Sam Surridge
Subs used: Tyler Boyd, Josh Bauer, Gaston Brugman, Bryan Acosta, Teal Bunbury
Player of the Match: Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)
Nashville SC 2–5 Inter Miami—How it Unfolded at GEODIS Park
Mascherano decided to switch up his XI heading into the game, choosing Marcelo Weigandt at right back and Gonzalo Lujánat center back, instead of Ian Fray and Tomás Avilés. Meanwhile, in net, 23-year-old Rocco Ríos Novo started for the third straight game, seemingly establishing himself as the starter over Oscar Ustari.
Messi was the difference maker in the match, scoring a hat trick with his first goal in the 35th minute, coming from a stupendous strike from outside the box to make it 1–0. He added a second from the penalty spot in the 64th minute, after Nashville’s Andy Nájar was penalized for handball.
The Argentine completed his hat trick in the 81st minute. He added his fourth goal contribution in second-half stoppage time with an assist to Telasco Segovia.
Despite Miami’s late dominance, it was Nashville that started the game in better form. Sam Surridge, who began the day within three goals of tying Messi for the MLS Golden Boot lead, found two close chances to force saves out of Ríos Novo early in the first half.
Nashville tied things up after Messi’s opener in the 43rd minute through Surridge, before adding a second from Jacob Shaffelburg putting the home side up a goal heading into the break.
Surridge had a chance late in the second half as well, but couldn’t beat Ríos Novo finishing his season on 24 goals.
Both teams won’t have to wait long to see each other again—they’ll meet in the first-round, best-of-three series in the playoffs.
Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami Full Time Stats
Statistic
Nashville SC
Inter Miami
Possession
40%
60%
Expected Goals (xG)
3.10
3.48
Total Shots
15
17
Shots on Target
7
5
Big Chances
6
6
Pass Accuracy
88%
91%
Fouls
10
7
Corners
6
3