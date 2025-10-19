Lionel Messi Powers Inter Miami to Record-Breaking Season With Hat Trick
Lionel Messi and Inter Miami wrapped up one of the best attacking seasons in MLS history.
The 38-year-old scored three goals and provided an assist in Inter Miami’s final match of the season beating Nashville SC 5–2. His four goal contributions bring his season total to 48 total contributions (29 goals, 19 assists)—one short of Carlos Vela’s 2019 season with LAFC for the most in MLS history.
As a team, Miami scored 81 goals in 2025, becoming the third team in MLS history to surpass the 80-goal mark.
The 2025 Herons go down as the highest scoring side in team history, outscoring the record Supporters’ Shield iteration by two goals. League-wide, 81 goals is the third most by any team behind the LA Galaxy and LAFC in 1998 and 2019 respectively (85).
Messi entered the match with 26 goals and 18 assists and was a favorite for the MLS Golden Boot. His performance likely sealed the award over his closest competitor, Denis Bouanga, before the latter even got on the pitch for his Decision Day match against the Colorado Rapids.
The Argentine opened the scoring in the 35th minute with a late-arriving run to the top of the box, before curling home a finish from distance. He then scored from the penalty spot in the 63rd, capping his hat trick in the 81st. He also set up Telasco Segovia for the fifth Miami goal of the game late in stoppage time.
Messi’s 29 goals make him the first player since Vela in 2019 to score over 23 goals in a season, and represent a significant jump in the peak of MLS goalscoring after D.C. United’s Christian Benteke took the scoring title with a mere 23 goals in 2024.
With his assist, Messi also overtook San Diego FC’s Anders Dreyer for the lead in that category with 19. However, Dreyer hasn’t completed his regular season as he still has a Decision Day clash to play with the record-breaking expansion team.
With the win, Miami also clinched their spot as the third seed in the Eastern Conference, and will see Nashville at least two more times in the first-round, best-of-three series.