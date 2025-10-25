Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. Nashville SC: A Messi Masterclass Powers Herons to Playoff Victory
Lionel Messi scored twice and added an assist as Inter Miami picked up a win to start the 2025 MLS Cup playoffs, defeating Nashville SC 3–1 in Game 1 of their Round One best-of-three series.
Fresh off winning the MLS Golden Boot and being named a finalist for MLS MVP, Messi opened the scoring for the Herons in the 19th minute with a diving header off a cross from longtime teammate Luis Suárez, showcasing the 38-year-old’s off-ball smarts with deceiving runs into the box.
In the second half, the Argentine picked up a secondary assist as Tadeo Allende netted his first postseason goal, putting his side up 2–0. Miami continued to attack and their third goal came easily; Messi tapped in a spilled cross from Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis to ice the victory on the home pitch in second-half stoppage time.
Nashville pushed throughout the match, but weren't able to find a goal until the final moments of second-half stoppage time when Hany Mukhtar struck home a direct free kick as the final action of the match.
With the win, Miami now sit a game away from advancing in the playoffs for the first time in club history. To clinch a spot in the second round of the postseason, the Herons will need to win either Game 2 at Nashville’s GEODIS Park or a potential Game 3 back at Chase Stadium, with either FC Cincinnati or Columbus Crew waiting in the next round.
Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. Nashville SC (4-4-2)
GK: Rocco Ríos Novo—6.2: The young goalkeeper spent most of the season as the backup to Oscar Ustari, but has taken over the starting role and made two saves before surrendering the clean sheet in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time.
RB: Ian Fray—7.9: The Jamaica international proved his value as an attacking fullback with overlapping runs and a pinpoint cross to set up Allende’s 2–0 goal.
CB: Noah Allen—7.3: After a timid start, the Greece U-21 international found his form and finished the night with 10 defensive actions, helping Miami keep Nashville off the scoresheet from open play.
CB: Maxi Falcón—7.5: The 28-year-old has proven a key piece of the Herons’ defense, and was once again vital in leading the top center back pairing, ending with one of his better ratings in recent memory.
LB: Jordi Alba—6.6: With Allende charging up one wing, Alba dropped back into a more defensive role, ensuring Miami preserved their lead.
RM: Tadeo Allende—8.0: Allende put in one of his best games for Inter Miami, putting up a critical four clearances, as well as two passes into the final third, and three shots through 77 minutes.
DM: Sergio Busquets—7.8: Set to retire at the end of the season, Busquets was dominant in the midfield with three successful tackles.
DM: Rodrigo De Paul—7.3: De Paul picked up a yellow card and completed 55 of his 59 attempted passes. The Argentine created two chances as well, but he was not among Miami's standout performers.
LM: Baltasar Rodríguez—6.5: While Allende stood out on the right side, Rodríguez struggled to make an equal impact down the left. The Argentine youngster was dispossessed twice and only had two tackles.
ST: Lionel Messi—9.0: Messi brought his total goal contributions in MLS games (regular season and playoffs) to 51 for the season with a goal off a diving header and a secondary assist on Allende's tally, before adding a third tap-in during second-half stoppage time.
ST: Luis Suárez—7.9: Suárez stood out in attack with three shots, but it was his pinpoint delivery for Messi's opening goal which will take the focus from Game 1.
Substitutes
Rating
Telasco Segovia (70' for Rodríguez)
6.6
Mateo Silvetti (77' for Allende)
6.3
Gonzalo Luján (89' for Fray)
N/A
Yannick Bright (89' for De Paul)
N/A
Subs not used: Oscar Ustari (GK), Marcelo Weigandt, Ryan Sailor, Fafà Picault, Tomas Aviles
Nashville (4-3-3)
Starting XI: Joe Willis (GK); Andy Nájar, Walker Zimmerman, Jeisson Palacios, Daniel Lovitz; Bryan Acosta, Eduard Tagseth, Patrick Yazbek; Hany Mukhtar, Sam Surridge, Jacob Shaffelburg.
Subs not used: Brian Schwake (GK), Jack Maher, Teal Bunbury, Tyler Boyd.
Player of the Match: Lionel Messi
Inter Miami 3–1 Nashville SC—How it Unfolded at Chase Stadium
Messi was back at his best for Inter Miami throughout the action on Friday night, opening the scoring in the 19th minute with a diving header. The Argentine then picked up a secondary assist on the Herons’ second goal before finding the back of the net in stoppage time to tally three goal contributions on the night.
The 38-year-old received the ball after a challenge from Allende before laying off to Rodrigo De Paul Messi then made a run into space, where he regained possession and set up Luis Suárez for the cross. The Uruguayan's delivery was inch-perfect and Messi headed the ball in for his 38th goal across all competitions this season.
The attack came after a rocky start for the Herons. Just moments before, Nashville winger Jacob Shaffelburg stripped Miami defender Noah Allen at the back and slipped on a breakthrough, making the save simple for Rocco Ríos Novo between the sticks.
While both teams took the first few minutes to settle into the game, it reached a frantic pace by the 10th minute and didn’t slow down. The Herons, though, took quick control through bunkering and counter attacks in the first half, while exposing Messi’s off-ball skillsets as much as his dribbling.
Miami extended their lead just after the hour mark with a 14-pass buildup out of the back, which ended with Messi sliding a ball to an overlapping run from Ian Fray in the attack. The newly-appointed Jamaica international then floated in a cross for a rising Allende, who nodded past Nashville’s Joe Willis for the 2–0 lead.
Later on, Messi made the most of a late spilled cross from Willis, tapping home one of the easiest goals of his entire career.
Yet, Nashville didn’t let off their pressure late, earning a free kick in the final moments, which set up DP midfielder Mukhtar for a curling shot past Ríos Novo for the 3–1 goal on the final kick of the match.
Miami finished the game with 12 shots and six on target, while Ríos Novo stopped two of Nashville’s three shots on target, nearly securing a clean sheet.
Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC Full Time Stats
Statistic
Inter Miami
Nashville SC
Possession
55%
45%
Expected Goals (xG)
2.35
0.68
Total Shots
12
7
Shots on Target
6
3
Big Chances
5
2
Pass Accuracy
88%
82%
Fouls
13
18
Corners
5
2