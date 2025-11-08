Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Inter Miami are looking to avoid a first round exit for the second straight season when they welcome Nashville SC to Chase Stadium for Game 3 of the first round best-of-three series on Saturday night.
After picking up a 3–1 win in Game 1 with an outstanding performance from superstar Lionel Messi, the Herons faltered in Game 2, allowing Nashville to level the series on their home pitch at GEODIS Park with a 2–1 victory, setting up a winner-take-all Game 3 back in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
While Nashville hope to extend a season that saw them win the 2025 U.S. Open Cup, Miami are looking to avoid disaster, having lost in Game 3 of the first round last season to Atlanta United. At the same time, a Miami loss would send Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets into retirement.
What Time Does Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC Kick-Off?
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Stadium: Chase Stadium
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 8
- Kick-Off Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC Head-to-Head Record
- Inter Miami: 8 wins
- Nashville SC: 5 wins
- Draws: 5
Previous meeting: Nashville SC 2–1 Inter Miami (Nov 1, 2025) - MLS Cup playoffs Game 2
Current Form (All Competitions)
Inter Miami
Nashville SC
Inter Miami 3–1 Nashville SC - 10/24/25
Nashville SC 2–5 Inter Miami -10/18/25
Inter Miami 4–0 Atlanta United - 10/11/25
CF Montréal 1–1 Nashville SC - 10/4/25
Inter Miami 4–1 New England Revolution – 10/4/25
Austin FC 1–2 Nashville SC - 10/1/25
How to Watch Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC on TV
Country
Channel
USA and Worldwide
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Inter Miami Team News
Inter Miami are facing one of their most important matches on Saturday night, looking to avoid the disaster of crashing out in the first round for the second straight season after losing to ninth-seed Atlanta United in 2024.
Head coach Javier Mascherano’s team will be ready to battle in the match as well, having been physically outduelled by Nashville through 180 minutes of action so far. At the same time, they will have to do it without striker Luis Suárez, who picked up a suspension due to an altercation in Game 2.
While Suárez has not been a clinical striker this season, he has opened up space for Messi to operate more freely in the attack and is one of the few outright strikers on a roster that lacks depth in most positions.
“We know it’s going to be a heated game, where there will be a war,” defender Maxi Falcon told reporters ahead of the match. “We’ll try to implement our style, but also try to battle and win every duel because games are also decided there.”
Outside of missing Suárez, Miami should have a near full-strength lineup, and will undoubtedly get motivated performances from Alba and Busquets, whose careers would end at the final whistle should Miami not be in the lead.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Nashville SC (4-4-2): Rios Novo; Fray, Falcon, Allen, Alba; Allende, De Paul, Busquets, Segovia; Messi, Rodriguez
Nashville SC Team News
Nashville SC looked like MLS Cup contenders midway through the season, and they would be again should they pick up a win in Game 3 after outshining the Herons in nearly every aspect of the game last Saturday.
Led by leading scorers Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge, Nashville finally ended a drought against Miami in Game 2, with their first win against the South Florida side since Messi joined the team. Previously, they had picked up just two draws and seven losses in nine matches.
Head coach B.J. Calalghan’s side captured the 2025 U.S. Open Cup earlier in the year and will look to continue their historic season with a victory. If they are to do so, expect Mukhtar and Surridge to play key roles, as well as goalkeeper Joe Willis.
As for injuries, Nashville will be without defender Daniel Lovitz, as well as Jonathan Perez and Julian Gains. Meanwhile, winger Jacob Shaffelburg is continuing to recover from a sports hernia injury, despite coming off the bench in the last match.
Nashville SC Predicted Lineup
Nashville SC Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami (3-4-3): Willis; Palacios, Zimmerman, Bauer; Najar, Yazbek, Tagset, Corcoran; Muyl, Surridge, Mukhtar
Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC Score Prediction
Inter Miami could have their Barcelona foursome era defined by Saturday’s result, making it one of the most important games in the club’s young history. Meanwhile, an extra motivated Messi, Busquets and Alba should be able to handle the loss of Suárez.
Score Prediction: Inter Miami 3–1 Nashville SC