Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Minnesota United: MLS
Inter Miami CF head out on the road this weekend to take on Minnesota United at Allianz Field, pitting the two teams against each other for just the second time in their MLS history.
Following a three-match skid in all competitions, Miami enter the match coming off a 4–1 win over the New York Red Bulls in MLS action last weekend. With another win, they could vault themselves up into the top two in the Eastern Conference.
Meanwhile, Minnesota United have been one of the most balanced teams in the Western Conference, sitting second in the table, only behind the Supporters’ Shield-leading Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Minnesota’s top goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, partnered with attackers Kelvin Yeboah and Tani Oluwaseyi, are the keys to their success. However, they also have former Miami winger Julian Gressel, who will look to punish his former team in what could be his first MLS start for his new side.
Here’s how Miami head coach Javier Mascherano could line up his group against Minnesota on Saturday.
Kickoff is set for 4:30 pm ET.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S INTER MIAMI WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Minnesota United (4-4-2)
GK: Oscar Ustari – The 38-year-old has been a stalwart for Inter Miami this season.
LB: Jordi Alba – Despite playing nine games this MLS season, Alba only has one goal contribution
CB: Maxi Falcon – A veteran defender, Falcon has established himself as a key play for Miami in his first MLS campaign.
CB: Noah Allen – Still a young defender, Allen has adjusted to better suit the pace of play this season.
RB: Marcelo Weigandt – The 25-year-old has often been a key last-man back for Miami's defense.
LM: Fafa Picault – Even with limited minutes, Picault has scored in his last two MLS appearances for Miami.
CM: Yannick Bright – A versatile midfielder, Bright won eight duels to lead Miami's win over the New York Red Bulls
CM: Sergio Busquets – The decorated midfielder has been a longtime friend with head coach Javier Mascherano.
RM: Tadeo Allende – After struggling to impose his speed against New York, expect Allende to get another chance against Minnesota.
ST: Lionel Messi – The Argentine playmaker has four goals and two assists in seven MLS appearances this season
ST: Allen Obando – Still just 18 years old, the Ecuadorian has showcased his dynamic pace in an attacking duo so far this season.