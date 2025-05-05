MLS Goals of the Week: Jayden Nelson, Lionel Messi and More From Matchday 11
Lionel Messi snapped his goalscoring drought for Inter Miami CF on Matchday 11 of the MLS regular season, and Vancouver Whitecaps FC forward Jayden Nelson channelled his inner Argentine to dribble past defenders.
With the 2025 season nearing its one-third mark, the goals continue to come fast, as do those that claim spots on highlight reels and social media posts around the world.
While there weren't any bicycle kicks like last week, here are Sports Illustrated's top five goals from Matchday 11 of the 2025 MLS regular season.
5. Indiana Vassilev Blasts Home for Philadelphia
The Philadelphia Union may not have been outstanding in their 2–1 win over CF Montréal, but Indiana Vassilev stole the show with a blasted strike from outside the box after a strong run from Danly Jean-Jaques.
4. San Jose Earthquakes Shine in Movement
Cristian Espinoza scored twice for the San Jose Earthquakes in their win over the Portland Timbers, but the opening goal featured some slick movement through the Earthquakes' buildup, with the MLS veteran providing the finishing touch.
3. Joaquín Pereyra Ices the Win for Minnesota
Joaquín Pereyra scored his first goal of the season for Minnesota United in a 3–0 victory over the Austin FC, making no mistake to beat Brad Stuver from distance in the final moments of second half stoppage time.
2. Lionel Messi Gets Back to Scoring for Miami
After a challenging week in the Concacaf Champions Cup, Lionel Messi found his scoring touch for Inter Miami, smashing home a well-worked team goal as part of the Herons' 4–1 victory against the New York Red Bulls.
1. Jayden Nelson Dribbles Through for Whitecaps FC
Jayden Nelson has showcased his dribbling skills as soon as he arrived with Vancouver Whitecaps FC, and he was back to his best to open the scoring in his side's eventual 2–1 win over Real Salt Lake – one that extended their lead atop MLS and at the head of Sports Illustrated's Power Rankings.