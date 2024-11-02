Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Atlanta United: MLS Cup Playoffs
Following a 2–1 victory at home, Inter Miami travels to Atlanta looking to finalize the tie and secure a spot in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals.
Gerardo "Tata" Martino's men were tested in the first game, but Jordi Alba's goal on the hour mark saw them prevail and have one foot in the next round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.
The Mercedes-Benz Staidum has historically been a thorn in Miami's side, its only win at the venue came in the team's inaugural season in 2020. Coming off a record breaking Supporters' Shield title, Lionel Messi and company are in prime position to end the five-game winless streak in Atlanta and qualify for the next round.
Ian Fray suffered a meniscus injury in the first game that required surgery. Other than him, Martino has every player that made the squad list in the opening game of the playoffs at his disposal.
Here's how Miami could lineup against Atlanta United looking to advance in the MLS Cup Playoffs.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Atlanta United (4-3-3)
GK: Drake Callender—Callender will look to keep Miami's first clean sheet at the Merecedes-Benz Stadium since Sept. 2020.
RB: Marcelo Weigandt—Given Fray's injury, the former Boca Juniors player will patrol Miami's right flank.
CB: Tomás Avilés—Avilés was out of place and partly at fault for the Five Stripes' goal in the first game.
CB: Héctor Martínez—The former River Plate defender is back to full fitness and his return to the XI is invaluable for Miami.
LB: Jordi Alba—Alba's goal was the difference in game one. The former Barcelona man has four goal contributions in Miami's last four games.
CM: Yannick Bright—The Italian adds the motor and intensity to compensate for players around him in the midfield. He'll look for his second assist in three games.
CM: Sergio Busquets—The metronome in midfield. Even at 36-years-old he still has the ability to dictate the tempo of the game and dominate with his passing.
CM: Federico Redondo—Redondo's defensive acumen is needed to be the disruptor in midfield and provide cover on counter-attacks.
RW: Lionel Messi—The greatest player of all time was kept off the score sheet in the first game but not for a lack of chances. He'll look to be sharper in front of goal to lead the Herons to the next round.
ST: Luis Suárez—The Uruguayan has seven goal contributions in Miami's last four games. He'll aim to finish off the tie and continue his excellent form.
LW: Diego Gómez—One of MLS's most promising young players will carry out the load of the pressing responsibilities up front. The winger hasn't scored from Miami since August in the Leagues Cup.