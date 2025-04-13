Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs Chicago Fire
After a dramatic and emotional victory over LAFC in the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals midweek, Inter Miami CF are back in MLS action on Sunday for a Matchday 8 clash against the Chicago Fire.
While Inter Miami entered the weekend as one of two undefeated teams in MLS, they come into the match after a disappointing 1–1 draw with Toronto FC last weekend while balancing commitments between the league and continental competitions.
Although other teams in the Concacaf Champions Cup often rest players for MLS matches, head coach Javier Mascherano has sent out his top players over the last several weeks, with Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Luis Suárez all playing significant minutes in recent matches.
Taking on Chicago Fire FC, Miami will face one of the most improved sides from 2024. Through the first seven matchdays, the Fire were the only team to have beaten Vancouver Whitecaps FC and boasted a three-match win streak before dropping points against CF Montréal and New York Red Bulls in the last two weeks.
Kickoff is set for 4:30 pm ET on Sunday. Here is how the Herons could line up.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Chicago Fire FC(4-4-2)
GK: Drake Callender - Callender started his fist game of the season against Toronto FC last weekend.
RB: Marcelo Weigandt - The former Boca Juniors defender has been dealing with a hamstring injury, but has recently played significant minutes in MLS and Concacaf competitions.
CB: Gonzalo Lujan - The defender has quickly become a mainstay on the Herons' backline.
CB: Tomas Aviles - After a red card against New York City FC on opening weekend, the young center back has been a top defender in MLS.
LB: Jordi Alba - Despite his age, the former FC Barcelona man plays nearly every minute for Mascherano's Miami.
RM: Tadeo Allende - Allende has quickly settled in with Inter Miami.
CM: Federico Redondo - The Argentine has been a consistent midfield presence for Miami, often on the defensive side.
CM: Robert Taylor - The Finnish forward scored against Philadelphia in a 2–1 Miami win.
LM: Fafa Picault - The former Vancouver Whitecap will be looking ahead to the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals against the club he played for in 2024.
ST: Lionel Messi - The greatest of all-time is getting very little rest recently for Inter Miami
ST: Luis Suárez - After starting the season in-form, Suárez has three goals in MLS in 2025 and will look for more.