Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. D.C. United: Messi, Alba Injuries Force Changes
Inter Miami will look to keep pace in the hunt for the MLS Supporters’ Shield when they visit last-place D.C. United on Saturday night.
The Herons enter the match after defeating Liga MX’s Tigres UANL in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday and earning a win in their last MLS match against the LA Galaxy.
Miami also currently sit fifth in the Eastern Conference, but will be missing Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba through injury as they look to gain ground on conference leaders FC Cincinnati and the Philadelphia Union, as well as Nashville SC and the Columbus Crew.
Given key injuries, here is how head coach Javier Mascherano could line up the Herons against Christian Benteke’s D.C. United.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. D.C. United (4-2-3-1)
GK: Oscar Ustari—Ustari is the go-to man between the sticks for Mascherano.
RB: Marcelo Weigandt—A key starter for Miami this season, Weigandt had a slight rest in a substitute appearance midweek.
CB: Gonzalo Luján—One of the Herons’ most versatile defenders, Lujan has played consistently at center back in recent months.
CB: Maxi Falcón—With eight defensive contributions, Falcón was critical to Miami’s win against Tigres.
LB: Benjamin Creamschi—Even with his battles and differences with the manager, Cremaschi has been able to fill-in as a wide defender.
DM: Sergio Busquets—The one veteran to not struggle with injuries this season, Busquets is the minutes leader among outfield players for Miami in 2025.
DM: Yannick Bright—The former University of New Hampshire standout has become a key piece of Miami’s midfield depth.
RW: Tadeo Allende—With seven goals in 21 appearances, Allende is under pressure to produce at a higher rate through the rest of the season.
AM: Rodrigo De Paul—De Paul will be called on to step up as the Herons cope without Messi.
LW: Telasco Segovia—The Venezuelan international has established himself as a vital member of Miami’s attack.
ST: Luis Suárez—With two goals from the penalty spot against Tigres, Suárez is back in form up top for Miami.