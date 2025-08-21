Luis Suarez Links Retirement to Lionel Messi’s Contract Situation as Decision Looms
Luis Suárez is one of the best center forwards the sport has seen in the 21st century, but at 38-years-old, retirement has never been closer.
With his contract set to expire following the conclusion of the 2025 MLS season, speculation regarding his possible retirement has intensified. Speaking ahead of Inter Miami’s clash vs. Tigres in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals, Suárez was asked about his future.
“When it comes to making a decision from now until the end of the year, you never know in football [soccer],” Suárez said. “You always have plans, which sometimes go well and others badly. But what I must do now is enjoy this stage I am living with Inter [Miami] and then we’ll see what happens.”
“I’m happy, I feel great physically, I feel like I’m helping the team. If the club [Miami] want to, we won’t have any problem [agreeing on a contract renewal], there’s nothing that could hinder anything. We’re both on the same path to help Inter continue growing as a club, to continue being an attraction to bring good players here and for the league [MLS] to continue growing, which is important.”
Suárez left room for speculation but also seemed very willing to extend his stint in South Florida. A day after making these comments, he scored a brace to lead Miami to the Leagues Cup semifinals with a 2–1 victory over Tigres.
With Lionel Messi sidelined through injury, Suárez stepped up and delivered. It’s no secret the two former Barcelona players share a unique bond on and off the pitch, with Suárez even admitting his desire to retire together.
“I can tell you that I would love to retire with him, because we’ve spent years talking about retiring together,” Suárez said. “It could happen, but it also depends on my renewal and his renewal. Each of us will make the right decision at the right time.”
“We’re both quite old and each of us will make our own decision that feels right for each of us, thinking about our personal well-being. In my case, I’m not going to make a decision [right now].”
Since joining Miami prior to the 2024 MLS season, Suárez has featured 74 times for the Herons, becoming the club’s second all-time leading scorer with 38 goals, only behind Messi’s 59.