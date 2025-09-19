Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. D.C. United: Herons Look to Book MLS Cup Playoff Spot
Inter Miami are back on the pitch for the third time in eight days as they welcome struggling D.C. United to Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale to kick off the final month before the MLS regular season wraps up on Oct. 18.
After a disheartening 3–0 loss to Charlotte FC last weekend, the Herons bounced back in fine form with a 3–1 win over Seattle Sounders FC on Tuesday, putting them in a position to clinch a playoff spot.
How Inter Miami Can Clinch an MLS Cup Playoff Spot
- Inter Miami win vs. D.C. United AND New York Red Bulls lose or draw vs. CF Montréal
- OR Inter Miami draw vs. D.C. United AND New York Red Bulls lose vs. CF Montréal
Meanwhile, D.C. United have scored an MLS-low 27 goals this season, and have conceded the most goals in the Eastern Conference with 53. At the same time, this week also saw them replace their sporting director.
How could Inter Miami line up with hopes of getting a better result than the 1–1 draw they found last time against D.C. United? Here’s Sports Illustrated’s prediction on how head coach Javier Mascherano may approach things.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. D.C. United (4-3-3)
GK: Oscar Ustari—The 38-year-old goalkeeper will hope to find his best form ahead of the 2025 MLS Cup playoffs.
RB: Marcelo Weigandt—Ian Fray has been in fine form, but expect Weigandt to get back at right back amid the fixture congestion.
CB: Maxi Falcón—After some defensive concerns earlier in the year, Falcón has been among Miami’s most consistent players.
CB: Tomas Aviles—The young central defender earned a red card against Charlotte FC but served his suspension midweek, missing the win over Seattle Sounders FC.
LB: Noah Allen—With the short bench, Allen gets in at left back as Jordi Alba advances farther up the pitch.
DM: Sergio Busquets—The veteran midfielder has weathered the significant minutes as his Inter Miami contract comes to an end.
RCM: Rodrigo De Paul —While De Paul thrives more centrally, his space on the right comes as a necessity with Miami’s available personnel.
LCM: Yannick Bright—A former MLS SuperDraft pick, Bright has earned a significant role under Mascherano this season.
RW: Tadeo Allende—Allende got some minutes as a striker to start Luis Suárez’s three-match suspension, but has looked better on the wing
ST: Lionel Messi—With 20 goals, the 38-year-old Argentine trails Nashville SC’s Sam Surridge by just a single strike in the race for the MLS Golden Boot.
LW: Jordi Alba—The Spaniard has spent most of his career at left back, but isn’t foreign to the idea of playing on the wing and stood out in the win vs. Seattle.