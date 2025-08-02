Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Necaxa: De Paul Looks to Shine After Standout Debut
Inter Miami CF are back in action on Saturday night for the second matchday of the 2025 Leagues Cup, as they take on Liga MX’s Necaxa at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Although head coach Javier Mascherano’s Herons weren’t outstanding in their tournament-opening 2–1 win over Atlas, a late goal from Marcelo Weigandt sealed the victory and put them in a strong position.
Meanwhile, that game also saw the Inter Miami debut of Rodrigo De Paul, and another standout performance from Lionel Messi.
Likely needing to win all three Phase One matches to advance as one of the top four MLS clubs, here is how Miami could line up against Necaxa, before looking onto their Phase One finale against Pumas UNAM.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Necaxa (4-4-2)
GK: Rocco Rios Novo—The young goalkeeper has been consistent filling in for the injured Oscar Ustari and Drake Callender.
RB: Marcelo Weigandt—After scoring the winning goal against Atlas, Weigandt will hope to maintain a critical role in Miami’s success.
CB: Gonzalo Luján—Luján has taken on significant responsibilities across the backline, but has had his most consistent performances at center back.
CB: Tomás Avilés—While Avilés may have some issues with giving up fouls, he has shown well in recent weeks as a focused, ball-playing central defender.
LB: Jordi Alba—Despite playing heavy minutes, Jordi Alba has remained a constant piece for Inter Miami on the left side.
RM: Tadeo Allende—Although he has cooled off attacking wise, Allende remains a key wide piece for Mascherano’s side.
CM: Sergio Busquets—The Spanish veteran is in the final year of his Designated Player contract.
CM: Rodrigo De Paul—After playing a full 90 minutes in his debut, expect nothing less from the former Atlético Madrid man in his second match.
LM: Telasco Segovia—Segovia scored the opening goal for the Herons against Atlas.
ST: Lionel Messi—Messi was held off the scoresheet against Atlas but will no doubt look to add to his 2025 goal tally against Necaxa.
ST: Luis Suárez—Despite struggles, Suàrez has adapted into more of an indirect and off-ball threat in 2025.