Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. NYCFC: Playoff Implications on the Line
Inter Miami take on New York City FC at Citi Field on Wednesday as their late-season push for an MLS Cup Playoff spot continues.
First off, the Herons will welcome back Luis Suárez. The Uruguayan striker was handed a three-game suspension in Major League Soccer after an altercation with a Seattle Sounders staff member in the Leagues Cup final aftermath.
With a win or draw, Inter Miami would secure an MLS Cup Playoff berth. The Herons still have eyes on climbing the Eastern Conference standings before the regular season. Coming into the match, they have two games in hand over NYCFC while holding three games in hand against the top three teams in the conference: Philadelphia Union, FC Cincinnati and Charlotte FC.
If Miami were to win out the rest of the way, they would finish as the number one seed in the conference. Though, all focus is on making sure last season’s early exit to Atlanta United isn’t repeated.
Here’s how the Herons could line up vs. NYCFC.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. NYCFC (4-3-3)
GK: Oscar Ustari—Ustari looks to keep Miami’s first clean sheet since July 26.
RB: Marcelo Weigandt—Weigandt keeps his place in the starting XI as Mascherano looks to identify his best back line heading into the playoffs.
CB: Gonzalo Luján—Luján won six of his 10 duels last time out.
CB: Maxi Falcón—The Uruguayan continues to start next to Luján.
LB: Jordi Alba—After starting on the wing against D.C. United, Alba returns to his natural position.
CM: Rodrigo De Paul—De Paul has three assists in six MLS matches to begin his Herons career.
CM: Sergio Busquets—Busquets sits in the base of midfield pulling the strings as he has done his entire career.
CM: Yannick Bright—Bright completes the midfield three.
LW: Tadeo Allende—Allende swaps to the left side after picking up a goal last time out.
RW: Lionel Messi—Three goal contributions in his last game, Messi must stay fit if the Herons are to win silverware. The Argentine is tied with Denis Bouanga atop the MLS Golden Boot race with 22 goals.
ST: Luis Suárez—Suárez returns to the Miami starting lineup after a lengthy suspension in the aftermath of the Leagues Cup final.