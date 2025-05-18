Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Orlando City: MLS Rivalry Week
Inter Miami CF are back on the pitch for the third time in eight days as they host Orlando City SC in the Florida derby on Sunday.
Coming off a 3–3 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes and a 4–1 loss to Minnesota United, Lionel Messi and the Herons will hope to bounce back and return to winning ways, while taking down their only rival in the state.
The match presents not only a chance for Miami to get back into the win column but also the first since former FC Barcelona fullback Jordi Alba inked a contract extension that will carry him through the 2027 MLS regular season.
It also marks the return of Luis Suárez, who missed the previous two matches for personal reasons.
Still, Orlando won’t be an easy opponent to take down. Their attacking trio of Martín Ojeda, Luis Muriel and Marco Pašalič is one of the most threatening in MLS, and they are in the midst of a 10-match unbeaten streak.
Here's how manager Javier Mascherano could set up the Herons on the west coast in midweek action.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Orlando City (4-4-2)
GK: Oscar Ustari – The Argentine veteran keeps his place after Drake Callender underwent surgery.
RB: Ian Fray – Splitting games with Marcelo Weigandt, Fray comes in after a poor performance from Weigandt against San Jose.
CB: Maxi Flacón - The center back has had a rough few games, but continues to be a consistent presence for Mascherano’s backline.
CB: Noah Allen - The 21-year-old has been a center piece for Miami this season, appearing in 11 of 12 MLS regular season matches.
LB: Jordi Alba - Recently signed to a new contract, Jordi Alba said that his decision was personal, but that he hopes Messi and the others will also extend their stay in MLS.
RM: Fafa Picault – After dealing with a minor injury, the Haitian international should be ready to play in the Florida derby.
CM: Sergio Busquets – The focal point of Inter Miami’s midfield, Busquets has been a regular bright spot for the Herons.
CM: Federico Redondo – More defensive-minded than Yannick Bright, his double-pivot with Busquets will help shut down Orlando’s attack.
LM: Telasco Segovia – The 22-year-old has played in 12 matches for Miami this season, contributing to five goals across all competitions.
ST: Lionel Messi – Messi got noticeably frustrated against San Jose and had to be talked back from a red card by longtime MLS manager, Bruce Arena.
ST: Luis Suárez – After missing the last two matches, Suárez will look to add to his two goals this season.