Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs Philadelphia Union
After a week off of regular-season MLS action, Inter Miami CF returns to the pitch on Saturday as they take on the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia Union at Chase Stadium.
While Miami have yet to lose a match in 2025, their week off bumped them off the top of the Eastern Conference, with Philadephia rising into first place after a win against St. Louis CITY SC. The Herons, meanwhile, fell to third on 10 points, tied with Wilfried Zaha's Charlotte FC for third place.
Saturday's match pits two of the hottest teams together as well, and some players that have been delivering to exceptional levels so far. Led by head coach Bradley Carnell, the Union enter the match with MLS Golden Boot leader Tai Baribo recently back from international duty, as well as Kai Wagner, one of the top attacking fullbacks in the league.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S INTER MIAMI WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
As usual, all eyes for Miami will be on whether Lionel Messi plays for head coach Javier Mascherano's side. The Argentine pulled out of his national team's World Cup qualifying games due to an injury and has only played 180 MLS minutes through Miami's four matches this season.
On Friday though, Mascherano told reporters that Messi should be good to play, depending on how the day's training session went.
Subscribe here to MLS Season Pass
Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm ET on Saturday. Here is how the Herons could line up.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Philadelphia Union 4-4-2)
GK: Oscar Ustari – The 38-year-old has found some consistency in being Inter Miami's starting goalkeeper, even with Drake Callender on the bench.
RB: Ian Fray – Fray has played in three matches this season
CB: Tomas Aviles – The 21-year-old Aviles is quickly becoming one of the best young players in MLS.
CB: Noah Allen – The 20-year-old American center back recently filed a one-time switch with FIFA to represent Greece.
LB: Jordi Alba – The former FC Barcelona left-back has an assist, two yellow cards and two fines in four games this season
RM: Tadeo Allende – Allende won seven duels in a defense-focused effort last time out against Atlanta United.
CM: Yannick Bright – The 23-year-old Italian midfielder has yet to make a goal contribution in 2025.
CM: Sergio Busquets – Despite being one of the oldest players in MLS, the former FC Barcelona midfielder plays nearly every minute for the Herons.
LM: Benjamin Cremaschi – Fresh off representing the U.S. Under-23 men's national team, Cremaschi is likely to start if the Herons play a 4-4-2.
ST: Luis Suárez – After scoring 20 goals in 2024, Suárez finds himself chasing Tai Baribo's goalscoring mark this season.
ST: Lionel Messi – With his injury nearly behind him, signs point towards Messi re-entering the starting XI on his home pitch against the top team in the Eastern Conference