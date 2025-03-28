3 Must-Watch MLS Games This Weekend: Inter Miami, Toronto FC, San Diego FC
After a week of star players missing due to international duty, MLS Matchday 6 will have all the talent available as teams prepare to wrap up the second month of the season.
While Lionel Messi’s potential return in a top-of-the-table Eastern Conference clash should be enough reason to watch, it’s a perfect night for taking in a few different games, with kickoff times spread out throughout the night.
Unlike many match nights, with most matches at 7:30 p.m. ET, this weekend's slate features 15 games played over two days and seven kickoff times. Of all those games, here are a few that are must-watches.
1. Inter Miami CF vs Philadelphia Union - (Saturday, 7:30 pm ET)
Inter Miami CF had the week off as MLS played through the international break, but their return to regular-season play doesn’t come easy as they host the high-flying Philadelphia Union.
It’s a battle for the top of the Eastern Conference between two teams that have only dropped points once. Philadelphia lost to Nashville SC in that one game, while Miami remained undefeated, only dropping points in an opening-night 2–2 draw with New York City FC.
Heading into Saturday, Philadelphia ranks as the second-best attacking team with 12 goals, led by Tai Baribo, who will be available for selection after playing in FIFA World Cup qualifiers with Israel and has already scored six goals.
At the same time, the Union have had a strong defensive setup, allowing three-time MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Andre Blake to stand out in the few saves he does have to make, while Quinn Sullivan has developed into a key transitional piece.
It will all be a significant challenge for Javier Mascherano’s Miami, who will likely have Lionel Messi back in the lineup. But, should they have to go on without him, the Herons will need the best out of Telasco Segovia, Luis Suárez and Tadeo Allende to stand out and break down the Union’s stingy defense.
Bradley Carnell’s start to life as Philadelphia’s head coach could not be going much better, but a win over Miami would undoubtedly put even more on notice, and they might just be the favorites in the matchup.
2. San Diego FC vs LAFC - (Saturday, 10:30 pm ET)
For the second time in club history, San Diego FC will look to beat one of their California rivals as they welcome LAFC to Snapdragon Stadium. They are also seeking their first victory in front of their home supporters.
Last time out at home, Onni Valakari scored the first home goal in club history in a 1-1 draw with the Columbus Crew, but this time, the club will be looking for the perfect rebound after losing their first match 2–1 to Austin FC last weekend.
While Mexico’s Chucky Lozano has been sidelined with an injury, head coach Mikey Varas has gotten contributions from other attacking weapons. Danish winger Anders Dreyer has three goals this season, two of which he scored on Matchday 1 in a win over the LA Galaxy, while San Diego native Luca de la Torre has also been rounding into form.
However, things won’t be too straightforward for them against LAFC, as the visiting side has a confident defensive setup and punishing attacking talents in Denis Bouanga and 19-year-old David Martinez. That’s all without mentioning Hugo Lloris between the sticks, with the French goalkeeper boasting three clean sheets in just four games.
A slight solace for San Diego will be the potential squad rotation from LAFC, with head coach Steve Cherundolo also keeping an eye on the midweek Concacaf Champions Cup matchup with Inter Miami.
3. Toronto FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC - (Saturday, 2:30 pm ET)
For the second time this season, it’s an all-Canadian matchup in MLS. The Western Conference-leading Vancouver Whitecaps look to bounce back from their first loss of the season against the struggling Toronto FC.
Missing four key starters to international duty in their Matchday 5 loss to Chicago Fire FC, the Whitecaps will welcome back Brian White, Ali Ahmed, Andres Cubas and Pedro Vite this weekend, all of whom played minutes for their respective national teams.
At the same time, Toronto FC will welcome back Jonathan Osorio from international duty, as the club’s captain looks set to play with returning DP Lorenzo Insigne this weekend, after the Italian played for the first time this season in a 2–1 loss to the New York Red Bulls.
While the matchup undoubtedly favors Vancouver, the key piece to watch will be how the home supporters welcome Insigne should he play in the game, especially as a member of the starting lineup.
On Wednesday, Toronto FC supporters hung a banner over the highway near BMO Field, targeting Insigne and Toronto FC owners Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, saying “Making Losing Seem Easy.”
It’s always a feisty battle between Canadian teams, and the two sides couldn’t be enjoying a more opposite spell of play over the last few years. TFC haven’t beaten the Whitecaps since Aug. 20, 2021, in MLS play.