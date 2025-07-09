Inter Miami Learn Rodrigo De Paul ‘Answer’, Atletico Madrid Stance Revealed
Rodrigo De Paul is edging closer to teaming up with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, with the MLS club and Atlético Madrid reportedly progressing in transfer negotiations.
World Cup winner De Paul has been an integral part of the national team during their dominant cycle, and has been a regular for Diego Simeone’s Atléti since joining from Udinese in 2021.
However, the Argentine has so far been reluctant to pen a contract extension with the La Liga giants, and Atléti have come around to the idea of selling him this summer. According to ESPN, Simeone is opposed to letting De Paul depart, given his importance to Los Rojiblancos.
The rugged midfielder would undoubtedly be able to find a new home in one of Europe’s premier divisions, but Lionel Messi’s MLS franchise Inter Miami have reportedly made a move for De Paul. Fabrizio Romano now reports that the 31-year-old has agreed to the Herons’ proposal.
Romano adds that progress has been made in talks between the two clubs, and it now looks like a serious possibility that De Paul, a year out from the North American World Cup, will be playing his football in the United States.
However, Miami would have to free up one of their Designated Player slots if they’re to sign De Paul, which Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba currently occupy. Alba has committed his future to the club until 2027, but Messi and Busquets are out of contract later this year. While there’s been talk of the former potentially jumping ship and signing for Al Ahli, Miami are confident that their No. 10 will extend. The arrival of De Paul could convince Messi to stay, even if that means parting ways with Busquets.
The Atlético Madrid midfielder has been labelled as Messi’s unofficial on-pitch “bodyguard”, with De Paul always willing to protect the all-time great up and back him up when they take to the field together for Argentina.