Inter Miami's Top Goal Scorers of All Time: Stat Leaders and Records

Inter Miami's ex-Barcelona contingency already make up three of the top 10 spots on the club's all-time leading scorers list.

Max Mallow

Jan 18, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) and Inter Miami CF forward Luis Suarez (9) walk off the field laughing at the end of regulation against Club America at Allegiant Stadium.
Jan 18, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) and Inter Miami CF forward Luis Suarez (9) walk off the field laughing at the end of regulation against Club America at Allegiant Stadium. / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Inter Miami's top goal scorers of all time list features some of the biggest names to ever play the sport, both in Major League Soccer and abroad.

Inter Miami made their MLS debut in Mar. 2020, so the all-time scorers list can change quite a bit over the next couple of years as club legends are established. Though, it's clear by the top 10 that the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have had a massive impact on the club both off and on the pitch.

Inter Miami All-Time Top Scorers

Place

Player

Goals

1st

Lionel Messi

34

2nd

Leonardo Campana

32

3rd

Gonzalo Higuain

29

4th

Luis Suarez

25

5th

Robert Taylor

17

6th

Josef Martinez

12

7th

Matias Rojas

9

8th

Diego Gomez

7

9th

Jordi Alba

7

10th

Lewis Morgan

7

11th

Robbie Robinson

7

12th

Rodolfo Pizarro

7

13th

Benjamin Cremaschi

7

14th

Ariel Lassiter

6

15th

Brek Shea

6

Since arriving in south Florida in 2023, Messi has already become Inter Miami's top scorer of all time. His longtime teammate, Suarez, could climb the rankings relatively quickly as well given all of his 25 goals for the club came in his first season. He's likely to overtake both Campana and Higuain in 2025 given the former moved to New England Revolution and the latter is retired.

Most Goals in an MLS Regular Season for Inter Miami

Both Messi and Suarez are tied for the club record for goals in an MLS regular season with 20. They both set the record in 2024.

Players to Score the Most Goals in an Inter Miami Game

Four players are tied for the record of goals scored (3) for Inter Miami in a single game:

  • Leonardo Camapana (Apr. 9, 2022)
  • Gonzalo Higuain (July 30, 2022)
  • Luis Suarez (May 4, 2024)
  • Lionel Messi (Oct. 19, 2024)

Most Goal Contributions for Inter Miami in a Season

Luis Suarez owns the record for most goal contributions for the club, goals and assists combined, in a single season with 37. The Uruguayan striker set the record in his debut season.

Most Assists in a Single Season

Another former Barcelona legend, Jordi Alba, holds the Inter Miami record for most assists in a single season with 15. The Spaniard set the record in 2024.

Most Assists for Inter Miami in a Game

Lionel Messi not only set a club record on May 4, 2024, but he also set an MLS record when he provided five assists in a single game.

Most Goal Contributions for Inter Miami in a Single Game

Going even further, Messi scored a goal on his historic day to bring his total tally for goal contributions in a single game to six. A feat that is likely to stand tall for quite some time.

