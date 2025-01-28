Inter Miami's Top Goal Scorers of All Time: Stat Leaders and Records
Inter Miami's top goal scorers of all time list features some of the biggest names to ever play the sport, both in Major League Soccer and abroad.
Inter Miami made their MLS debut in Mar. 2020, so the all-time scorers list can change quite a bit over the next couple of years as club legends are established. Though, it's clear by the top 10 that the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have had a massive impact on the club both off and on the pitch.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S INTER MIAMI WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Inter Miami All-Time Top Scorers
Place
Player
Goals
1st
Lionel Messi
34
2nd
Leonardo Campana
32
3rd
Gonzalo Higuain
29
4th
Luis Suarez
25
5th
Robert Taylor
17
6th
Josef Martinez
12
7th
Matias Rojas
9
8th
Diego Gomez
7
9th
Jordi Alba
7
10th
Lewis Morgan
7
11th
Robbie Robinson
7
12th
Rodolfo Pizarro
7
13th
Benjamin Cremaschi
7
14th
Ariel Lassiter
6
15th
Brek Shea
6
Since arriving in south Florida in 2023, Messi has already become Inter Miami's top scorer of all time. His longtime teammate, Suarez, could climb the rankings relatively quickly as well given all of his 25 goals for the club came in his first season. He's likely to overtake both Campana and Higuain in 2025 given the former moved to New England Revolution and the latter is retired.
Most Goals in an MLS Regular Season for Inter Miami
Both Messi and Suarez are tied for the club record for goals in an MLS regular season with 20. They both set the record in 2024.
Players to Score the Most Goals in an Inter Miami Game
Four players are tied for the record of goals scored (3) for Inter Miami in a single game:
- Leonardo Camapana (Apr. 9, 2022)
- Gonzalo Higuain (July 30, 2022)
- Luis Suarez (May 4, 2024)
- Lionel Messi (Oct. 19, 2024)
Most Goal Contributions for Inter Miami in a Season
Luis Suarez owns the record for most goal contributions for the club, goals and assists combined, in a single season with 37. The Uruguayan striker set the record in his debut season.
Sign-up to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV using this link here
Most Assists in a Single Season
Another former Barcelona legend, Jordi Alba, holds the Inter Miami record for most assists in a single season with 15. The Spaniard set the record in 2024.
Most Assists for Inter Miami in a Game
Lionel Messi not only set a club record on May 4, 2024, but he also set an MLS record when he provided five assists in a single game.
Most Goal Contributions for Inter Miami in a Single Game
Going even further, Messi scored a goal on his historic day to bring his total tally for goal contributions in a single game to six. A feat that is likely to stand tall for quite some time.