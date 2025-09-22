Report: Inter Miami’s Sergio Busquets Sets Retirement Date
Inter Miami midfielder Sergio Busquets is widely expected to make this season his last in professional soccer, according to reports from Spain.
The legendary Spanish deep-lying playmaker established himself as one of the modern game’s greats during 15 trophy-laden years at Barcelona. Plucked from the club’s B team by Pep Guardiola—his idol growing up—Busquets was thrust into the base of arguably the most accomplished midfield trio the sport has ever seen, dovetailing perfectly with Andrés Iniesta and Xavi Hernández.
After just three training sessions with the first team, Busquets had already caught the eye of Barcelona’s star man. Lionel Messi went over to Guardiola and told him: “I like this one. When there is trouble, he will be there.”
The pair would enjoy 13 years alongside one another in Catalonia before being reunited in Miami two years ago. Busquets rapidly established himself as a nailed-on starter on South Beach, helping Miami win the club’s first-ever trophy in the form of the 2023 Leagues Cup on just his seventh appearance in pink.
Busquets amassed more minutes than any other outfield player as Miami won the 2024 Supporters’ Shield but was struggling with illness as the playoffs began. The talismanic midfielder was only fit enough for a late cameo as Atlanta United knocked the Herons out in the first round.
The 37-year-old has remained a fixture of Javier Mascherano’s side this term, captaining the club on occasion in Messi’s absence, but Busquets appears to be in the final months of his professional career.
In a report first flagged by Spanish journalist Naco García and corroborated by AS, Busquets is expected to hang up his boots once Miami have played their final game of 2025. Should the Herons advance through the playoffs to MLS Cup, that would extend his stay until Dec. 6.
It was suggested that Busquets considered retiring after this year’s Leagues Cup. However, it would have been an unseemly end to a glorious career considering the ugly scenes which followed Miami’s 3–0 defeat to Seattle Sounders in the final, which involved Busquets appearing to jab at the 20-year-old Obed Vargas.
It could all still end in tears or glory for Busquets this year, but his status in the pantheon of legendary midfielders is assured.
Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi captured the acclaim which Busquets commands years after enjoying his peak. “Us pivotes [defensive midfielders] have the bad luck that maybe we don’t get recognized but if you understand football you know Busquets’ value,” he told The Guardian. “We’ve normalized him playing well so much we don’t always appreciate him. He’s set the bar so high that pivotes are asked to do things we weren’t before.”
Messi may be staying in Miami, but there will be a void to fill should Busquets retire.