Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United: Game Three Preview, Predictions, Team News
Inter Miami takes on Atlanta United in Game Three of Round One in the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs at Chase Stadium in a win-or-go-home match.
The Herons opened up the Best-of-Three series with a 2–1 win at home as a Jordi Alba long-range strike sealed the victory for Miami. Gerardo 'Tata' Martino's team were hopeful of a sweep in Game Two at Mercedes-Benz Stadium but a stoppage-time winner from Atlanta substitute Xande Silva meant that the Five Stripes leveled the series at one apiece.
With everything on the line in Game Three, Atlanta looks to do the unthinkable and upset the hosts while Miami aim to avoid an early upset to continue its MLS Cup quest. The winner of the series takes on the winner of the Orlando City vs. Charlotte FC series, which is also tied at 1–1 with an upcoming Game Three.
What Time Does Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United Kick-off?
- Location: Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, United States
- Stadium: Chase Stadium
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
- Kick-off Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United H2H Record (Last Five Games)
- Inter Miami: 1 win
- Atlanta United: 3 wins
- Draws: 1
Last meeting: Atlanta United 2–1 Inter Miami (Nov. 2, 2024) – MLS Cup Playoffs
Current Form (All Competitions)
Inter Miami
Atlanta United
Inter Miami 6–2 New England Revolution: Oct. 19, 2024
CF Montréal 2–2 Atlanta United (4-5 on penalties): Oct. 22, 2024
Toronto FC 0–1 Inter Miami: Oct. 5, 2024
Orlando City 1–2 Atlanta United: Oct. 19, 2024
Columbus Crew 2–3 Inter Miami: Oct. 2, 2024
Atlanta United 2–1 New York Red Bulls: Oct. 5, 2024
How to Watch Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United on TV and Live Stream
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Canada
Apple TV +
Inter Miami Team News
In terms of fresh injuries, Miami will be without key figures David Ruiz and Serhiy Kryvtsov for Game Three as both players are recovering from hamstring injuries. Veteran midfielder Sergio Busquets' is unlikely to play in Game Three due to an illness that kept him of out Game Two. Midfielder Yannick Bright picked up a knock in the first half of Game Two and is also unavailable for Saturday night.
Atlanta shot-stopper Brad Guzan has somehow kept Lionel Messi off the scoresheet in the superstar's first two MLS Cup Playoff appearances. Messi looks to reach a new milestone with his first MLS postseason goal in Game Three.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Atlanta United
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Atlanta United (4-3-3): Callender; Weigandt, Avilés, Martínez, Alba; Cremaschi, Redondo, Gressel; Messi, Suárez, Gómez.
Atlanta United Team News
Full-back Brooks Lennon suffered a dislocated shoulder in Game One in Miami and his 2024 season is over, which is a huge blow for the Five Stripes. Saba Lobjanidze is likely to take on the right wing-back spot in Lennon's place with Ronald Hernández also capable of playing in the same position.
Striker Jamal Thiaré went off in the second half of Game Two with an injury as Daniel Ríos is likely to get the nod up front next to Alexey Miranchuk.
Atlanta United Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami
Atlanta United Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami (3-5-2): Guzan; Gregersen, Williams, Abram; Lobjandize, Slisz, McCarty, Fortune, Amador; Miranchuk, Ríos.
Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United Score Prediction
All signs are pointing to a back-and-forth Game Three between the two Eastern Conference teams. Messi and Luis Suárez will hope to find another goal in the final third to lift Miami to victory in what might be a thrilling encounter at Chase Stadium.
Atlanta won't go away without a fight as it has shown throughout the regular season and thus far in the postseason. However, Miami's quality up front will prevail in the end with the Herons advancing to the Eastern Conference semi finals.
Prediction: Inter Miami 3–2 Atlanta United