Lionel Messi Could Accomplish MLS Achievement in Game Three vs. Atlanta United
Lionel Messi's time at Inter Miami has been nothing short of spectacular ever since his debut against Cruz Azul that he marked with a picture-perfect free kick.
Fast forward to November 2024 from July 2023 and Messi guided Miami to the best regular season in MLS history with 20 goals and 16 assists in just 19 appearances. In total, Messi has managed 33 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions for the south Florida club.
Messi's fantastic regular season also propelled Miami to Supporters' Shield glory, the club's second trophy, en route to becoming the team's all-time leading goalscorer. Earlier on in the season against New York Red Bulls, Messi's six goal contributions were a new MLS record as Miami thrashed RBNY 6–2. Messi's five assists in the match also set a new MLS record.
However, there's one milestone that Messi has yet to reach during his time with the Herons: His first MLS Cup Playoffs goal.
In two postseason appearances against Atlanta United, Messi came close on several occasions but impressive showings from Brad Guzan kept the 37-year-old off the scoresheet. The Argentine did grab an assist in the Miami's 2–1 win in Game One at Chase Stadium though.
Messi will look to score his first MLS postseason goal in Game Three of the Round One Best-of-Three series where Miami must win to advance in the playoffs. Game Three is slated for Saturday night at Chase Stadium, with the winner advancing to the Eastern Conference semi finals.