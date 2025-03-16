Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United: Predicted Lineups in MLS Cup Playoffs Rematch
Inter Miami CF will have their undefeated record tested on Sunday as they face Atlanta United, the team that knocked them out of the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Through three MLS matches and four Concacaf Champions Cup games, Inter Miami have only dropped from a win once, drawing New York City FC 2–2 on opening weekend, while swiftly getting past Sporting Kansas City and Jamaica’s Cavalier FC in the Champions Cup.
Sunday’s clash with their southern U.S. foes sees two of the most ambitious MLS clubs going head-to-head, with the star-studded Miami squad facing a re-tooled Atlanta United. In the offseason, the Five Stripes spent over $32 million to add striker Emmanuel Latte Lath and bring back attacking midfielder Miguel Almiron.
After not featuring in the club’s last two MLS matches, wins against the Houston Dynamo and Charlotte FC, Lionel Messi is expected to be available, having scored in a substitute appearance in midweek Champions Cup action.
As Miami look to stay undefeated, Atlanta will look to prove themselves against a challenging opponent, coming off a 2–0 loss to Charlotte FC and a 0–0 draw with the New York Red Bulls, after beating CF Montréal 3–2 on Matchday 1.
Kickoff is set for 7:00 pm ET on Sunday. Here is how both sides could line up.
Inter Miami CF Predicted Lineup vs. Atlanta United (4-3-3)
GK: Rocco Rios Novo – A former Atlanta United goalkeeper, Rios Novo comes in after Oscar Ustari picked up a red card against Charlotte FC.
RB: Gonzalo Lujan – Lujan will likely start after not playing against Cavalier FC.
CB: Tomas Aviles – The young center back has quickly become a key fixture for Inter Miami.
CB: Maxi Falcon – The 27-year-old was the top player in Miami's win over Cavalier in the Champions Cup.
LB: Jordi Alba - The FC Barcelona legend rarely misses an appearance, home or away, for the Herons.
RM: Benjamin Cremaschi – The U.S. youth international played just 30 minute and will be fresh for Atlanta United.
CM: Sergio Busquets – The 36–year–old played 53 minutes in Miami's win in Jamaica midweek.
LM: Yannick Bright – Bright finished with five tackles in the Matchday 3 win over Charlotte FC
RW: Lionel Messi – The Argentine superstar is expected to return to MLS action this weekend.
ST: Luis Suárez – Despite ailing knees, Suárez continues to play nearly every match for Javier Mascherano's side.
LW: Telasco Segovia – Segovia has three goals in three matches this MLS season.
Atlanta United Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami CF (4-2-3-1)
GK: Brad Guzan – The veteran American was the key to beating Inter Miami CF in the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs
RB: Brooks Lennon – Lennon was taken off the injury list this week.
CB: Stian Gregersen - The Norweigan center back has been praised by former Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjær.
CB: Derick Williams – With three caps for Ireland, Williams will hope the St. Patrick's Day weekend luck is on his side against Inter Miami CF's attack
LB: Pedro Amador – It was just a few months ago that Amador played a key role in eliminating Inter Miami from the MLS Cup Playoffs.
CDM: Bartosz Slisz – Slisz will likely get the start in defensive midfield.
CDM: Tristan Muyumba - With Mateusz Klich still doubtful to return, Muyumba should start alongside Slisz.
RM: Miguel Almiron – Almiron picked up a slight hamstring injury, but should be good to face Inter Miami.
CM: Alexey Miranchuk – Miranchuk has been disappointing for Atlanta, only having three goal contributions in 1,000 MLS minutes across 2024 and 2025.
LM: Saba Lobjanidze – The Georgian forward has been critical and reliable for the Five Striptes.
ST: Edwin Mosquera – Expect to see Emmanuel Latte Lath at some point, but Mosquera might get the start due to his status.