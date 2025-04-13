Inter Miami vs. Chicago Fire FC: Preview, Predictions, Team News
There’s no rest for a team like Inter Miami CF, and they’re right back into a tough test this weekend in MLS play.
After a comeback effort to knock LAFC out of the Concacaf Champions Cup midweek, the Herons head to Chicago’s Soldier Field to take on the in-form Chicago Fire FC, looking to move atop the Eastern Conference.
Despite struggling with injuries to start the 2025 season, Lionel Messi has played significant minutes for Miami recently and scored twice in the win over LAFC. In MLS play, he has three goals and two assists in a mere 305 minutes, and will likely play against Chicago as well.
There may be some squad rotation for the Herons outside of the Argentine superstar, given the physicality and intensity involved in their win over LAFC. However, head coach Javier Mascherano won’t want to take too many players out of the team, given Miami is one of two undefeated clubs in MLS—alongside the now further fortified Columbus Crew, who signed Designated Player Daniel Gazdag midweek.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff on Sunday night.
What time does Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire FC kick-off?
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Stadium: Soldier Field
- Date: Sunday, April 13
- Kick-off Time: 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT
Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire FC record (last five games)
- Inter Miami: 2 wins
- Chicago Fire: 3 wins
- Draws: 0
Last meeting: Inter Miami 4–1 Chicago Fire (Aug. 8, 2024) - MLS Regular Season
Current Form (all competitions)
Inter Miami
Chicago Fire FC
Inter Miami 3–2 LAFC - 4/9/2025
New York Red Bulls 2–1 Chicago Fire - 4/5/2025
Inter Miami 1–1 Toronto 4/6/2025
Chicago Fire 1–1 CF Montréal - 3/29/2025
LAFC 1–0 Inter Miami - 4/2/2025
Vancouver Whitecaps 1–3 Chicago Fire - 3/22/2025
Inter Miami 2–1 Philadelphia Union - 3/29/2025
Toronto FC 1–2 Chicago Fire - 3/15/2025
Atlanta United 1-2 Inter Miami - 3/16/2025
FC Dallas 1–3 Chicago Fire - 3/8/2025
How to watch Inter Miami vs. Chicago Fire
Country
Channels
USA and Worldwide
Apple TV MLS Season Pass
Inter Miami team news
It was an emotional and physical matchup between Inter Miami and LAFC midweek in Concacaf Champions Cup play, so Mascherano may be forced to rotate his squad; even if he has been hesitant to do so before.
While the head coach suggested his key players would be ready and available for the match, the chance each of Messi, Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets starting appears small, considering the ample minutes they've played this season.
However, there will also be consideration to running the top players as much as they can, with a full week off before playing again, and a chance to gain ground on Columbus for first place in the Eastern Conference. Yet, while the superstars remain a question as always, possibilities also surround the goalkeeper position, with Oscar Ustari regaining the starting role in the Champions Cup, whereas Drake Callender started his first game of the season vs. Toronto FC last week.
Coming off a 1–1 draw with the struggling TFC, Mascherano and Miami will be determined to find their way back into the MLS win column this weekend against Chicago.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs Chicago Fire (4-4-2): Callender; Lujan, Aviles, Weigandt, Alba; Allende, Redondo, Taylor, Picault; Messi, Suárez
Chicago Fire team news
Head coach Gregg Berhalter may be dealing with some significant absences this weekend, with Sam Rogers, Jack Elliott, David Poreba, Brian Gutierrez, Chase Gasper and Leonardo Barroso all listed as potentially injured for the clash against Inter Miami.
However, team rotation has been a strong suit for Berhalter's Fire this season, and they will continue to have their two most important pieces in attackers Jonathan Bamba and Hugo Cuypers. Despite last weekend's loss to the New York Red Bulls, Bamba picked up his first goal, joining his fellow Designated Player in scoring this season, with Cuypers already boasting five goals in 2025.
After a dismal few seasons, the Fire are back amongst the challenging teams in the Eastern Conference and recently went on a three game win streak, ending the previously undefeated Vancouver Whitecaps perfect season in the process. Could they do the same for Inter Miami?
Chicago Fire FC Predicted Lineup vs Inter Miami (4-3-3): Brady; Reynolds, Teran, Gonzalez, Gutman; Haile-Selassie, Acosta, Oregel; Barlow, Cuypers, Bamba
Inter Miami vs. Chicago Fire FC Score Prediction
Inter Miami have played a lot of soccer and were not completely effective last week against Toronto FC. Considering the team selection Mascherano has opted for in the past, and Chicago Fire FC's form, this one could end the Herons' undefeated season.
Prediction: Chicago Fire FC 2–1 Inter Miami CF