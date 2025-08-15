Inter Miami vs. LA Galaxy: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
The reigning Supporters’ Shield champions take on the defending MLS Cup champions for the first and only time this season, as Inter Miami welcome the LA Galaxy to Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday night.
The Herons enter the match as overwhelming favorites, with the Galaxy sitting last in the MLS Western Conference with just 16 points in 25 matches. However, the matchup is critical for the home side, who are looking to bounce back from a 4–1 loss to Florida rivals Orlando City SC last weekend.
Both clubs also enter the match amid a busy spell of fixtures, as they balance advancing to the Leagues Cup quarterfinals with the remainder of the MLS regular season. All of which have come, after both competed in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.
Here’s everything you need to know about the match.
What Time Does Inter Miami vs. LA Galaxy Kick-Off?
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Stadium: Chase Stadium
- Date: Saturday, Aug. 16
- Kick-off Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT
Inter Miami vs. LA Galaxy Head-to-Head Record
- Inter Miami: 0 wins
- LA Galaxy: 1 win
- Ties: 1
- Last match: LA Galaxy 1–1 Inter Miami (Feb. 25, 2024)
Current Form (all competitions)
Inter Miami
LA Galaxy
Orlando City SC 4–1 Inter Miami - 8/10/25
LA Galaxy 0–4 Seattle Sounders - 8/10/25
Inter Miami 3–1 Pumas - 8/6/25
LA Galaxy 4–0 Santos Laguna - 8/7/25
Inter Miami 2–2 Necaxa (5–4 Pens) - 8/2/25
LA Galaxy 1–1 Cruz Azul (7–8 Pens) - 8/3/25
Inter Miami 2–1 Atlas - 7/30/25
LA Galaxy 5–2 Club Tijuana - 7/31/2025
Inter Miami 0–0 FC Cincinnati - 7/26/25
LAFC 3–3 LA Galaxy - 6/19/25
How to Watch Inter Miami vs. LA Galaxy on TV
Country
Channel
USA and Rest of World
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Inter Miami Team News
After missing Inter Miami’s last two matches due to injury, Lionel Messi is expected to draw back into the lineup against the LA Galaxy, with head coach Javier Mascherano saying the 38-year-old Argentine will be available.
The Messi factor was one of several major storylines around the club this week though, as they parted ways with inaugural roster goalkeeper, Drake Callender, in a trade to Charlotte FC as well as defensive midfielder, Federico Redondo, who they sold to Elche in La Liga.
While neither had proven vital to Miami’s success this season, both offered useful depth that will now come under scrutiny in the final stages of the regular season. However, the club made an effort to further both players’ situations, as Callender had fallen out of favor and Redondo was dissatisfied with his playing time.
Among those on the roster, Rodrigo De Paul missed training midweek to get his U.S. work visa stamped, but is likely to play a key role in the matchup, as the Herons look to climb from sixth in the MLS Eastern Conference.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. LA Galaxy
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. LA Galaxy (4-2-3-1): Ustari; Allen, Falcon, Luján, Alba; Busquets, De Paul; Allende, Messi, Segovia; Suárez
LA Galaxy Team News
It has been a season to forget for the LA Galaxy, as they have withered at the bottom of the Western Conference since the start of the season. However, the Leagues Cup gave them some confidence with wins against Tijuana and Santos Laguna which was enough for them to finish among the top four MLS teams and qualify for the quarterfinals.
Outside of Leagues Cup, however, the struggles have continued. Last week’s matchup saw them fall 4–0 at home vs. Seattle Sounders FC, and the task won’t be much easier after intense travel to get to Miami.
Earlier this week, star midfielder Riqui Puig teased his potential return from an ACL injury that has held him out since the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final, but he will still have to wait longer to return. However, the trio of Marco Reus, Edwin Cerrillo and Diego Fagúndez will hope to lead the Galaxy to all three points.
LA Galaxy Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami
LA Galaxy Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami (4-3-3): Mićović; Aude, Zanka, Yoshida, Cuevas; Fagúndez, Cerrillo, Reus; Pec, Nascimento, Paintsil
Inter Miami vs. LA Galaxy Score Prediction
Lionel Messi will be rested and ready to go as he returns from injury, and should be able to power Inter Miami to a convincing win against the LA. However, the Galaxy could provide a challenge, as they have stepped up to top opponents recently, including a dramatic 3–3 draw with LAFC in the latest El Tráfico.
Score Prediction: Inter Miami 3–1 LA Galaxy