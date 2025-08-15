SI

Inter Miami vs. LA Galaxy: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

The 2024 Supporters’ Shield winners take on last year’s MLS Cup champions.

Ben Steiner

Inter Miami CF host LA Galaxy at Chase Stadium on Saturday night.
Inter Miami CF host LA Galaxy at Chase Stadium on Saturday night. / Imagn Images - Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

The reigning Supporters’ Shield champions take on the defending MLS Cup champions for the first and only time this season, as Inter Miami welcome the LA Galaxy to Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday night. 

The Herons enter the match as overwhelming favorites, with the Galaxy sitting last in the MLS Western Conference with just 16 points in 25 matches. However, the matchup is critical for the home side, who are looking to bounce back from a 4–1 loss to Florida rivals Orlando City SC last weekend. 

Both clubs also enter the match amid a busy spell of fixtures, as they balance advancing to the Leagues Cup quarterfinals with the remainder of the MLS regular season. All of which have come, after both competed in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. 

Here’s everything you need to know about the match.

What Time Does Inter Miami vs. LA Galaxy Kick-Off?

  • Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
  • Stadium: Chase Stadium
  • Date:  Saturday, Aug. 16
  • Kick-off Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Inter Miami vs. LA Galaxy Head-to-Head Record

  • Inter Miami: 0 wins
  • LA Galaxy: 1 win
  • Ties: 1
  • Last match: LA Galaxy 1–1 Inter Miami (Feb. 25, 2024)

Current Form (all competitions)

Inter Miami

LA Galaxy

Orlando City SC 4–1 Inter Miami - 8/10/25

LA Galaxy 0–4 Seattle Sounders - 8/10/25

Inter Miami 3–1 Pumas - 8/6/25

LA Galaxy 4–0 Santos Laguna - 8/7/25

Inter Miami 2–2 Necaxa (5–4 Pens) - 8/2/25

LA Galaxy 1–1 Cruz Azul (7–8 Pens) - 8/3/25

Inter Miami 2–1 Atlas - 7/30/25

LA Galaxy 5–2 Club Tijuana - 7/31/2025

Inter Miami 0–0 FC Cincinnati - 7/26/25

LAFC 3–3 LA Galaxy - 6/19/25

How to Watch Inter Miami vs. LA Galaxy on TV

Country

Channel

USA and Rest of World

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Inter Miami Team News

Inter Miami
Inter Miami will likely have Lionel Messi back in the lineup for Saturday's match. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

After missing Inter Miami’s last two matches due to injury, Lionel Messi is expected to draw back into the lineup against the LA Galaxy, with head coach Javier Mascherano saying the 38-year-old Argentine will be available.

The Messi factor was one of several major storylines around the club this week though, as they parted ways with inaugural roster goalkeeper, Drake Callender, in a trade to Charlotte FC as well as defensive midfielder, Federico Redondo, who they sold to Elche in La Liga.

While neither had proven vital to Miami’s success this season, both offered useful depth that will now come under scrutiny in the final stages of the regular season. However, the club made an effort to further both players’ situations, as Callender had fallen out of favor and Redondo was dissatisfied with his playing time.

Among those on the roster, Rodrigo De Paul missed training midweek to get his U.S. work visa stamped, but is likely to play a key role in the matchup, as the Herons look to climb from sixth in the MLS Eastern Conference.

Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. LA Galaxy

Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. LA Galaxy (4-2-3-1): Ustari; Allen, Falcon, Luján, Alba; Busquets, De Paul; Allende, Messi, Segovia; Suárez

LA Galaxy Team News

Marco Reus
Marco Reus found his form for LA Galaxy in the Leagues Cup. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

It has been a season to forget for the LA Galaxy, as they have withered at the bottom of the Western Conference since the start of the season. However, the Leagues Cup gave them some confidence with wins against Tijuana and Santos Laguna which was enough for them to finish among the top four MLS teams and qualify for the quarterfinals.

Outside of Leagues Cup, however, the struggles have continued. Last week’s matchup saw them fall 4–0 at home vs. Seattle Sounders FC, and the task won’t be much easier after intense travel to get to Miami.

Earlier this week, star midfielder Riqui Puig teased his potential return from an ACL injury that has held him out since the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final, but he will still have to wait longer to return. However, the trio of Marco Reus, Edwin Cerrillo and Diego Fagúndez will hope to lead the Galaxy to all three points.

LA Galaxy Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami

LA Galaxy Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami (4-3-3): Mićović; Aude, Zanka, Yoshida, Cuevas; Fagúndez, Cerrillo, Reus; Pec, Nascimento, Paintsil

Inter Miami vs. LA Galaxy Score Prediction

Lionel Messi will be rested and ready to go as he returns from injury, and should be able to power Inter Miami to a convincing win against the LA. However, the Galaxy could provide a challenge, as they have stepped up to top opponents recently, including a dramatic 3–3 draw with LAFC in the latest El Tráfico.

Score Prediction: Inter Miami 3–1 LA Galaxy

READ THE LATEST MLS NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND GOSSIP

feed

Published
Ben Steiner
BEN STEINER

Ben Steiner is an American-Canadian journalist who brings in-depth experience, having covered the North American national teams, MLS, CPL, NWSL, NSL and Liga MX for prominent outlets, including MLSsoccer.com, CBC Sports, and OneSoccer.

Home/Soccer