D.C. United vs. Inter Miami: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Inter Miami make a trip to the American capital to take on D.C. United as the Herons look to surge up the MLS Eastern Conference standings.
Miami enter the match fresh off a thrilling 2–1 win over Tigres UANL in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals, while D.C. are looking to escape their 10-match winless streak in MLS play. In the table, Miami sit third on points-per-game, while D.C. find themselves tied for the bottom of the conference.
While Lionel Messi will not be available for the match, Miami will hope to avoid the upset against Christian Benteke’s struggling D.C. side.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to the match.
What Time Does D.C. United vs. Inter Miami Kick-Off?
- Location: Washington, D.C.
- Stadium: Audi Field
- Date: Saturday, Aug. 22
- Kick-Off Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT
D.C. United vs. Inter Miami Head-to-Head record
- D.C. United: 4 wins
- Inter Miami: 3 wins
- Draws: 2
- Last Meeting: Inter Miami 1–0 DC United—MLS Regular Season (May 18, 2024)
Current Form (All Competitions)
D.C. United
Inter Miami
CF Montréal 1–1 D.C. United - 8/16/25
Inter Miami 2–1 Tigres UANL - 8/20/25
New England Revolution 2–0 D.C. United - 8/9/25
Inter Miami 3–1 LA Galaxy - 8/16/25
D.C. United 0–3 Ethiopia - 8/2/25
Orlando City SC 4–1 Inter Miami - 8/10/25
D.C. United 2–4 Austin FC - 7/26/25
Inter Miami 3–1 Pumas - 8/6/25
Columbus Crew SC 2–1 D.C. United - 7/19/25
Inter Miami 2–2 Necaxa (5–4 Pens) - 8/2/25
How to Watch D.C. United vs. Inter Miami on TV, Live Stream
Country
Channel
United States and Rest of the World
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Inter Miami Team News
Inter Miami come into the matchup against D.C. full of confidence, after advancing to the Leagues Cup semifinals with a 2–1 win against Tigres on Wednesday. The Herons, though, will have to navigate this weekend’s clash without superstar Lionel Messi, who will not travel to D.C. as he continues to rehab an injury suffered against Necaxa and re-aggravated in the win over the LA Galaxy.
Head coach Javier Mascherano may also be missing starting left back Jordi Alba, who suffered an injury against Tigres and had to leave the match before the final whistle. Other key players, including Rodrigo De Paul, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets and goalkeeper Oscar Ustari, all remain healthy and are likely to start.
Outside of injury concerns, it was also a big week of business for Inter Miami as they added 19-year-old Argentine forward Mateo Silvetti on the final day before the 2025 MLS Secondary Transfer deadline.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. D.C. United
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. D.C. United (4-2-3-1): Ustari; Weigandt, Luján, Falcón, Cremaschi; Busquets, Bright; Allende, De Paul, Segovia; Suárez
D.C. United Team News
It has been a tough time for D.C. United, and they will hope to turn their fortunes with a major upset against Inter Miami. Last week, the club snapped a five-game losing streak with a 1–1 draw against CF Montréal, the team they are currently tied with for last place.
Everything has gone wrong for D.C. this season, from firing former head coach Troy Lesesne, to the struggles under new manager René Weiler and the underwhelming performances of Christian Benteke, who has just eight goals after winning the 2024 MLS Golden Boot with a 23-goal campaign.
They will hope for a strong showing from Benteke, and his fellow attackers Aaron Herrera and Gabriel Pirani, who will look to stretch Miami’s loose defensive systems, likely with very direct buildups.
As for injuries, D.C. will miss starting goalkeeper Hosei Kijima, as well as Kristian Fletcher, Randall Leal and Peglow.
D.C. United Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami
D.C. United Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami (4-4-2): Barraza; Schnegg, Rowles, MacNaughton, Antley; Hopkins, Servania, Peltola, Herrera; Pirani, Bentekehop
D.C. United vs. Inter Miami Score Prediction
Inter Miami won’t have their best player, but shouldn’t have an issue securing all three points against a D.C. United side that has struggled mightily this season. Expect Luis Suárez and other to cash in on the opportunity to gain valuable points for Miami in the Supporters’ Shield race while D.C. continue to play out their remaining matches before looking toward 2026.
Prediction: Inter Miami 4–0 D.C. United