Inter Miami vs. Seattle Sounders: Leagues Cup Final Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders FC were two of the MLS representatives at the FIFA Club World Cup and have been among the best teams since the turn of the decade.
On Sunday, the two meet in the 2025 Leagues Cup Final, with Miami looking for their second title after winning in 2023 and the Sounders hoping to capture the ninth trophy in their history.
For Miami, it comes at a critical time. They fell short of their Concacaf Champions Cup dreams, and are surrounded by doubt that aging stars can hold up through the gruelling road to MLS Cup. Meanwhile, Seattle are back in a final for the first time since winning the 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup.
By qualifying for the final, both teams secured berths in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup as well.
Here’s everything you need to know about Sunday’s match.
What Time Does Seattle Sounders vs. Inter Miami Kick-Off?
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Stadium: Lumen Field
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 31
- Kick-Off Time: 7:45 p.m. ET / 4:45 p.m. PT
Seattle Sounders vs. Inter Miami Head-to-Head record
- Inter Miami defeated the Seattle Sounders 1–0 on in the only previous meeting between the two clubs.
Current Form (All Competitions)
Seattle Sounders
Inter Miami
LA Galaxy 0–2 Seattle Sounders - 8/27/25
Inter Miami 3–1 Orlando City - 8/27/25
Seattle Sounders 5–2 Sporting Kansas City - 8/24/25
D.C. United 1–1 Inter Miami - 8/23/25
Seattle Sounders 0–0 Puebla (4–3 on pens) - 8/20/25
Inter Miami 2–1 Tigres UANL - 8/20/25
Minnesota United 1–0 Seattle Sounders - 8/16/25
Inter Miami 3–1 LA Galaxy - 8/16/25
LA Galaxy 0–4 Seattle Sounders - 8/10/25
Orlando City SC 4–1 Inter Miami - 8/10/25
How to Watch Seattle Sounders vs. Inter Miami on TV, Live Stream
Country
Channel/Stream
United States/Global streaming
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
United States TV
TUDN, Univision
Inter Miami Team News
Inter Miami left it late in the semifinal, but got past Florida rivals Orlando City with a 3–1 win, with Messi's 89th-minute goal standing as the winner. Now, they eye a second Leagues Cup title, after winning in 2023 in Messi's first run of games with the club.
While Miami have been relatively inconsistent throughout the season, they have shown their strengths in Leagues Cup, with several players stepping up for Messi as he battled injuries through the final two Phase One matches against Necaxa and Pumas UNAM, as well as the quarterfinal against Tigres UANL.
Messi scored in his return to Leagues Cup play and looks set to go for the final. This season, he has 25 goals and 11 assists in all competitions, and will look to make Sunday's Leagues Cup title the 46th trophy of his world-record-setting career.
Outside of Messi, Luis Suárez has stepped up in the tournament with three goals, and Rodrigo De Paul has proven his worth after making his debut against Atlas in the first match of the competition. Meanwhile, Maxi Falcón has improved at the back, and both Oscar Ustari and Rocco Ríos Novo have shown well between the sticks.
As for injuries, Miami will be missing depth striker Allen Obando, as they hit near full health for one of the rare times this season.
In 2023, Miami defeated Nashville SC to claim the title, and Messi won the Player of the Tournament award. Can he and the club do it again this time around?
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Seattle Sounders
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Orlando City (4-2-3-1): Ustari; Weigandt, Luján, Falcón, Alba; Busquets, De Paul; Rodriguez, Messi, Segovia; Suárez
Seattle Sounders Team News
The Seattle Sounders were the lone MLS or Liga MX team to secure all nine points from their three Phase One games, with wins against Cruz Azul, Santos Laguna and Tijuana, highlighted by their tournament-opening 7–0 trouncing of Concacaf Champions Cup winners, Cruz Azul.
While the win over Cruz Azul got things started and showcased the goal of the tournament from Designated Player winger Pedro De La Vega, it only set the tone for the rest of Leagues Cup. In the quarterfinals, they knocked off Puebla with Andrew Thomas’ penalty shootout heroics in net, and swiftly beat the LA Galaxy 2–0 in the semifinal.
So far, the Sounders have outscored opponents 13–2 in the Leagues Cup and have been in stellar form in MLS play as well, with five wins and three draws in their last nine MLS matches since the FIFA Club World Cup—including a 5–2 win over Sporting Kansas City in the middle of Leagues Cup action.
De La Vega has been a key factor for the Sounders in the tournament, scoring three goals from the wing. Meanwhile, Osaze De Rosario has three goals from the striker position, but could have several more with sharper finishing. In addition to the goal scorers, the center back pairing of Yeimar Gomez and Jackson Ragen has continued to stand out, while the midfield pivot of Obed Vargas and Cristian Roldan remains consistent.
Expect Thomas to remain the starting goalkeeper option for the Leagues Cup final with veteran backstop Stefan Frei on the bench. However, head coach Brian Schemtzer will have to adjust his lineup, with right back Nouhou and striker Danny Muskovski both suspended.
Injury-wise, the Sounders will be without Paul Arriola and João Paulo, and Jordan Morris who remains out long-term.
The Sounders have eight trophies in their history and won the 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup to earn FIFA Club World Cup 2025 qualification. But, after two seasons without playing a final, will they be able to rise to the occasion against Miami?
Seattle Sounders Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami
Seattle Sounders Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami (4-2-3-1): Thomas; A. Roldan, Gomez, Ragen, Baker-Whiting; Vargas, C. Roldan; Rothrock, Ferreira, De La Vega; De Rosario
Seattle Sounders vs. Inter Miami Score Prediction
Inter Miami have had their eyes on trophies since signing Lionel Messi in 2023, but the Seattle Sounders have built their club’s legacy on the eight titles they’ve won since joining MLS in 2009.
Neither team will have it easy in this match, and the talent leans towards Miami. However, with the home-field advantage and lack of travel, in addition to the opportunity to win this competition for the first time, Seattle may hold the slight advantage heading into the clash.
De La Vega is playing like a true DP and Seattle have looked incredible since the FIFA Club World Cup. Beating Messi and Co. in a final is no easy task, but the Rave Green might just be the team to do it.
Score Prediction: Seattle Sounders 3–1 Inter Miami