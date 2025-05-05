Inter Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona: Champions League
Many doubted the power of Simone Inzaghi as Inter prepared for the first leg of their Champions League semifinal against Barcelona, but the Italians produced a performance worthy of continental glory last week.
Inzaghi's side, beaten finalists two years ago, were typically efficient in Catalonia off the back of a woeful domestic run which has greatly hindered their Scudetto challenge. They were forced to defend deep against a Barca team intent on suffocation, but their ability to break out of pressure and maximise their attacking moments was on full display.
A 3-3 draw leaves the tie wide open, but it's a result Inter certainly would've taken. Win at home on Tuesday, and the Nerazzurri are Champions League finalists for the third time this century.
Here's how Inter could lineup for the second leg at San Siro.
Inter predicted lineup vs. Barcelona (3-5-2)
GK: Yann Sommer–– Inzaghi's heavy rotation at the weekend even saw Sommer drop out of the XI. The Swiss goalkeeper was brilliant in Barcelona despite conceding three.
CB: Yann Bisseck–– Bisseck has come in for the injured Benjamin Pavard, who's set to miss out again on Tuesday. The defender was the only player who kept his place in Saturday's XI from the first leg.
CB: Francesco Acerbi–– The wily Italian will face off against the returning Robert Lewandowski this week after the Polish veteran missed the first leg through injury. Acerbi's going to have to be at his very best.
CB: Alessandro Bastoni–– Bastoni's one of the world's best, but it required much more than the left-footed Italian to slow Lamine Yamal down last week. In fact, it'll likely take more than three Inter bodies to tame the teenage superstar on Tuesday.
RWB: Denzel Dumfries–– The athletic powerhouse ran riot from set-pieces in the first leg, scoring twice in the 3-3 draw. The Dutchman surely can't repeat those heroics this week, but he has a huge role to play in penetrating Barca's aggressive defensive line.
CM: Hakan Calhanoglu–– He wouldn't have played anyway, but Calhanoglu was suspended for Inter's 1-0 win over Hellas Verona on Saturday. The metronomic midfielder will sit at the base and aim to kick-start the hosts' attacking transitions.
CM: Nicolò Barella–– Barella did a little bit of everything last week against a superb Barcelona midfield. Once again, the battle for supremacy in the middle of the park will be fierce. Inter targeted long diagonal switches in behind for the Italian international last week.
CM: Henrikh Mkhitaryan–– The Armenian star came ever so close to scoring a fourth for Inter last week, but the former Man Utd and Arsenal playmaker was subject to the tightest of offside calls. He's been a reliable force for Inzaghi this term.
LWB: Federico Dimarco–– While Dimarco is an excellent attacking outlet, he'll be required as a defender for much of Tuesday's bout. He must offer Bastoni as much help as he can against Yamal.
ST: Lautaro Martínez–– It looked like Inter's captain would miss the second leg after suffering a hamstring injury last week, but Martinez is desperate to play. Sheer willpower could get him in Tuesday's XI.
ST: Marcus Thuram–– Thuram opened the scoring with a delicate flick in the first leg, and he'll hope his Argentinian strike partner is fit for the return leg. They're majestic as a tandem.