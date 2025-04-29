Inter Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona: Champions League Semifinals
Inter will be seeking rapid improvements following their recent underwhelming form when they visit Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal on Wednesday night.
The Nerazzurri have stumbled in their bid to complete the treble following recent defeats, eliminated by local rivals Milan in the Coppa Italia and usurped by Napoli at the summit of Serie A. European success will be made all the more important should Inter go the campaign without domestic silverware but winning this year's Champions League will be immensely challenging.
Simone Inzaghi's side face Barcelona across two legs and will meet either Arsenal or Paris Saint-Germain in the final should they reach it. They're three matches from glory but will have to be at their all-conquering best to taste it.
Here is how Inter could line up for their crucial semifinal first leg with Barcelona.
Inter Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona (3-5-2)
GK: Yann Sommer— Sommer produced two mammoth performances against former employers Bayern Munich in the quarters and will need to be even stronger against Barcelona's menacing cohort of attackers.
CB: Yann Aurel Bisseck–– Benjamin Pavard also proved crucial against his old side in the previous round but will miss Wednesday through injury. 24-year-old Bisseck will take his place having impressed with Inter this term.
CB: Francesco Acerbi— Inter certainly don't lack experience in their rearguard, even if mobility is a greater issue. 37-year-old Acerbi will marshal the defence against the likes of Raphinha, Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres.
CB: Alessandro Bastoni—Bastoni will be relieved to see Robert Lewandowski, who scored twice against the Italian defender the last time they clashed in the Champions League, sidelined through injury, but Torres still poses a significant challenge.
RWB: Denzel Dumfries— Dumfries returned from injury during the weekend defeat to Roma, albeit only from the bench. He should start on Wednesday and his physicality will be key to stifling Raphinha down Barcelona's left-hand side.
CM: Henrikh Mkhitaryan— 36-year-old Mkhitaryan should be well-rested after being suspended for the clash with his old club Roma. He has the task of keeping Frenkie de Jong and Pedri quiet in Catalonia.
CM: Hakan Calhanoglu— Calhanoglu will have the unenviable job of keeping tabs on Dani Olmo midweek, with the Spanish attacking midfielder in encouraging form following three goals in his last five outings.
CM: Nicolo Barella— Barella's energy will be key to limiting Barcelona's control in central areas, while the indefatigable Italian will also be integral to Inter posing a strong counter-attacking threat at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.
LWB: Federico Dimarco— The flying wing-back didn't cover himself in glory for Harry Kane's opener during the second leg of the quarters and has an even trickier challenge on his hands with Lamine Yamal this time around.
ST: Lautaro Martinez— If Inter are to progress to the showpiece event, then Martinez will almost certainly be the reason. The Argentine has been crucial in Europe and finds himself in relentless goalscoring form again this term.
ST: Marcus Thuram— Thuram is a fitness doubt for Wednesday's clash but Inter will be desperate to deploy him up top if remotely fit. The destructive forward can cause Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez serious issues with his speed and physicality.