Inter Predicted Lineup vs PSG: Champions League Final
'Pazza' Inter came to the fore in an all-time great Champions League semifinal, and their experience of the big game stands them in good stead for Saturday night.
The oldest squad in this year’s competition have downed Bayern Munich and Barcelona to reach their second Champions League final in three years. This time, Simone Inzaghi will want to oversee a different outcome in the showpiece event.
The Italian manager has a lucrative offer on the table from Al Hilal, so there’s potential for him to go all José Mourinho in 2010 this weekend. After guiding Inter to an unprecedented treble 15 years ago, a tearful Mourinho immediately left for Real Madrid.
Thus, this could be the last Nerazzurri starting XI Inzaghi picks. Here’s how Inter could line up for Saturday’s final against Paris Saint-Germain.
Inter Predicted Lineup vs PSG (3-5-2)
GK: Yann Sommer—Much has been made of Gianluigi Donnarumma’s Champions League campaign, but Sommer has been similarly impressive amid Inter’s journey to the final.
CB: Yann Bisseck—Inzaghi has a few options here with Benjamin Pavard fit, but he may opt for the physicality and athleticism of Bisseck against a rapid PSG frontline.
CB: Francesco Acerbi—The old dog saved Inter at the last in the semifinal, setting the stage for their victory in extra-time. Acerbi is an excellent man-marker, but Ousmane Dembélé will try his best to move the Italian defender around as much as possible.
CB: Alessandro Bastoni—Bastoni has re-established himself as one of Europe’s premier defenders, and Inter need him to rise to the occasion against a stellar opponent. His forays forward in possession could hurt PSG’s man-marking.
RWB: Denzel Dumfries—The Dutchman was crucial to their semifinal triumph, scoring twice in the first leg and playing a key role in multiple second-leg goals. PSG have shown vulnerability from set pieces this season, and Dumfries should be licking his lips.
CM: Hakan Çalhanoglu—The Turkish international’s evolution from trequartista to regista has been the making of him. Çalhanoglu certainly isn’t shy of self-belief, and a piece of magic from a set piece could be the difference on Saturday. He has four goals in the competition this season.
CM: Nicolò Barella—The live wire in the middle of the park has been through it all with Inter, although he avoided the lows which arrived at the end of Luciano Spalletti’s reign. Barella’s been a reliable servant in Milan for the past six years, and he often grabs these sorts of occasions by the scruff of the neck.
CM: Henrikh Mkhitaryan—Like Çalhanoglu, Mkhitaryan has reinvented himself in the middle of the park. Inzaghi has an array of midfield options, but the Armenian’s been trusted during the knockout stages.
LWB: Federico Dimarco—Achraf Hakimi’s forward surges are bound to cause Inter problems, but he will surrender space in behind. Thus, this could be a big game for Dimarco, who watched on has his wingback partner took over the semifinal.
ST: Marcus Thuram—While much was made of the captain’s injury woes in the semifinal, Thuram also wasn’t fully fit against Barcelona. The Frenchman should be fresh for the final, and his channel-running is bound to trouble Marquinhos.
ST: Lautaro Martínez—He hobbled through the second leg against Barça yet still got on the scoresheet. His hamstring was then a major concern, but he’s fine for Saturday’s final. Will he lead Inter to their fourth Champions League?