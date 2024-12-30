Ipswich Town 2-0 Chelsea: Player Ratings From Ipswich's Improbable First Home Win of Season
Ipswich Town secured a dream end to the year with a 2–0 victory against Chelsea, their first at Portman Road this season.
Both Chelsea and Ipswich Town came into their final fixture of 2024 without a win in their last two matches. Enzo Maresca's men were still the overwhelming favorites to leave Portman Road with three points, but they instead had to return home empty handed.
Ipswich shocked the Blues just 12 minutes into the match when Liam Delap converted from the spot to give the hosts the early 1–0 lead. Filip Jörgensen, who got the nod between the posts over Robert Sánchez, conceded the penalty after coming off his line and making contact with the striker in the 18-yard-box.
Chelsea almost mustered two instant responses, but Cole Palmer's free kick hit the post and João Félix's goal was ruled offside after a lengthy VAR review. The Blues retreated into the tunnel at halftime trailing the 19th-place Premier League side.
Things went from bad to worse for Maresca's squad in the second half. Omari Hutchinson, the former Chelsea man, doubled Ipswich's lead in the 53rd minute after Axel Disasi gifted the ball to Delap. The hosts' two-goal cushion was enough to secure all three points at home for the first time this season, putting Ipswich one point from safety. Chelsea, meanwhile, closed out the year with just one point in their final three Premier League fixtures and remain in fourth place.
Ipswich Town Player Ratings vs. Chelsea (4-2-3-1)
Players
Ratings
GK: Christian Walton
9/10
RB: Dara O'Shea
7.4/10
CB: Luke Woolfenden
7.2/10
CB: Jacob Greaves
7.2/10
LB: Leif Davis
6.7/10
DM: Sam Morsy
7/10
DM: Jens-Lys Cajuste
7.5/10
RW: Wes Burns
7.8/10
AM: Omari Hutchinson
7.6/10
LW: Nathan Broadhead
6.8/10
ST: Liam Delap
8.8/10
SUB: Sammie Szmodics (77' for Broadhead)
6/10
SUB: Kalvin Phillips (77' for Cajuste)
6/10
SUB: Ben Johnson (86' for Burns)
N/A
SUB: Jack Taylor (95' for Hutchinson)
N/A
SUB: Ali Al-Hamadi (95' for Delap)
N/A
Chelsea Player Ratings vs. Ipswich Town (4-2-3-1)
Players
Ratings
GK: Filip Jörgensen
5/10
RB: Axel Disasi
5.9/10
CB: Tosin Adarabioyo
6.3/10
CB: Levi Colwill
7.5/10
LB: Marc Cucurella
6.7/10
DM: Moisés Caicedo
7.7/10
DM: Enzo Fernández
7.2/10
RW: Noni Madueke
6.6/10
AM: Cole Palmer
7.4/10
LW: João Félix
6.6/10
ST: Christopher Nkunku
6.3/10
SUB: Nicolas Jackson (55' for João Félix)
6.2/10
SUB: Jadon Sancho (65' for Nkunku)
6.4/10
SUB: Pedro Neto (77' for Madueke)
6.4/10
SUB: Malo Gusto (77' for Disasi)
6.5/10