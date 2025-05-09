Ipswich vs. Brentford: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
The in-form Brentford are on the hunt for a fourth-straight Premier League win when they face Ipswich Town at Portman Road on Saturday afternoon.
The Bees' excellent run of form has arrived at a critical juncture, and they're now well in the mix to claim a Conference League spot. After scoring victories over Nottingham Forest and Manchester United in the space of four days, Thomas Frank's side are now ninth in the table and just a point adrift of Bournemouth in eighth.
An admirable mid-table finish had long been on the cards for the west London outfit, but the Bees could yet end the campaign in a historic position. Brentford have never played in a UEFA club competition before.
The relegated Ipswich are aiming to stifle their progress, and Kieran McKenna's side proved at Goodison Park that their tools haven't been downed just yet. They rallied after going 2-0 down in the first-half to earn a deserved point.
However, the Tractor Boys have been a major disappointment in front of their own fans this term. They've claimed just one Premier League win at Portman Road ahead of Brentford's visit.
Here's Sports Illustrated's guide to Saturday's Premier League clash.
What Time Does Ipswich vs. Brentford Kick-Off?
- Location: Ipswich, England
- Stadium: Portman Road
- Date: Saturday, 10 May
- Kick-off Time: 15:00 BST / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT
- Referee: Sam Barrott
- VAR: Jarred Gillett
Ipswich vs. Brentford Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Ipswich: 1 win
- Brentford: 3 wins
- Draws: 1
- Last meeting: Brentford 4-3 Ipswich (October, 26 2024) - Premier League
Current Form (all competitions)
Ipswich
Brentford
Everton 2-2 Ipswich - 03/05/25
Brentford 4-3 Man Utd - 04/05/25
Newcastle 3-0 Ipswich - 26/04/25
Nottingham Forest 0-2 Brentford - 01/05/25
Ipswich 0-4 Arsenal - 20/04/25
Brentford 4-2 Brighton - 19/04/25
Chelsea 2-2 Ipswich - 13/04/25
Arsenal 1-1 Brentford - 12/04/25
Ipswich 1-2 Wolves - 05/04/25
Brentford 0-0 Chelsea - 06/04/25
How to Watch Ipswich vs. Brentford on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Peacock
United Kingdom
Not televised - radio commentary available via BBC Radio Suffolk and BBC London 94.9
Canada
fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 5 Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico
Ipswich Team News
Ipswich have been dealing with a mountain of injuries in recent weeks, and their woes on that front are unlikely to ease for Saturday's game. Moreover, Leif Davis will serve the final game of his three-match suspension.
Nathan Broadhead, Conor Townsend, Jaden Philogene, Wes Burns, Arijanet Muric, Sammie Szmodics and Chiedozie Ogbene are all out injured.
Ben Johnson can be called upon after he served his one-match ban last week, while the in-demand Liam Delap is likely to lead the hosts' line having shared the burden with George Hirst in previous outings.
Ipswich Predicted Lineup vs. Brentford
Ipswich predicted lineup vs Brentford (4-3-3): Palmer; Tuanzebe, O'Shea, Burgess, Greaves; Morsy, Cajuste; Hutchinson, Chaplin, Enciso; Delap.
Brentford Team News
Igor Thiago has missed the bulk of his debut Premier League season due to a knee injury, but Brentford supporters are poised to enjoy their big-money summer arrival during the run-in. The striker, signed to replace Ivan Toney, appeared off the bench last week and is set to play a bigger role at Portman Road on Saturday.
Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo have proven to be impossible to displace up top, with Kevin Schade impressing last week, also.
Frank has said Aaron Hickey is edging closer to a return but isn't ready just yet, while Vitaly Janely, Fabio Carvalho, and Josh Dasilva are all out.
Brentford Predicted Lineup vs. Ipswich
Brentford predicted lineup vs Ipswich (4-3-3): Flekken; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter; Jensen, Norgaard, Damsgaard; Mbeumo, Wissa, Schade
Ipswich vs. Brentford Score Prediction
Brentford edged a seven-goal thriller in the reverse fixture, and they're poised to secure a fifth successive Premier League win on Saturday.
The Bees have been excellent away from home in 2025, while Ipswich have struggled mightily at Portman Road all season. They've claimed just five home points - only Southampton have fewer (five) - and although there were signs of life at Goodison Park last week, this on-song Bees outfit should have far too much here.