Is the Women's Super League Title Race Already Over?
Chelsea claimed the London bragging rights at the weekend after securing victory in one of the biggest games of the Barclays Women's Super League (WSL) calendar.
Sonia Bompastor's side entered the blockbuster clash with hunger, creating early chances much to the dismay of the traveling fans. Although it was Arsenal who got the better of the opening half, a halftime change was all that was needed to swing the odds back in their favor—Mayra Ramírez was swapped off for Maika Hamano.
A contestable penalty and a cool finish from Guro Reiten was enough to seal the deal at Stamford Bridge, catapulting Chelsea to a 10-point gap over their London rivals.
Is the title race already over?
With the Gunners now 10 points adrift the top of the WSL standings, it is safe to say that they will have to wait until next season to have their crack at a league title again.
Manchester United are Chelsea's closest neighbors in second, but seven points still separate the sides at the league summit. Manchester City are one point behind their city rivals, but their piling injury crisis may have a large say in their fight for silverware.
Both Manchester sides will have the benefit of hosting Chelsea on home turf in the latter stages of the league campaign, but this may be nullified by the fact that neither side were able to pose a real threat against the Blues the first time around.
From where it stands, it seems nearly impossible that any competitor can do enough to knock Chelsea off the top rung of the ladder. Even if City, United or Arsenal are to go unbeaten for the remainder of the season, that would still mean Chelsea have to falter on more than one occasion. Unbeaten in every fixture since Bompastor took the post in the summer of 2024, it seems highly unlikely that the side will drop enough points to leave the door ajar.
Not only does the side eagerly await the return of striking duo Sam Kerr and Mia Fishel, but Bompastor has further bolstered her armory with the introduction of Naomi Girma. Having only conceded six goals this season so far, the USWNT center back will ensure that Chelsea maintain their strong defensive record in the business end of the campaign.
Currently still active across four competitions—the WSL, UEFA Women's Champions League, the Adobe Women's FA Cup and the Subway Women's League Cup—the 2024–25 season may be Chelsea's best chance yet to achieve quadruple glory for the first time in club history.