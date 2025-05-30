Jadon Sancho: Chelsea Seek ‘Incentivised’ Agreement, Man Utd Return Still Possible
Chelsea are prepared to go through with their obligation to sign Jadon Sancho from Manchester United this summer, reports claim, but only if the winger is prepared to agree to a contract which fits the Blues’ wage structure.
Sancho joined Chelsea last summer on a loan deal which included an obligation to make the move permanent which would be triggered if they finished higher than 14th in the Premier League standings. Their final league position would determine the fee—now believed to be around £25 million ($33.7 million).
However, it emerged earlier this season that Chelsea could back out of their agreement with United by paying a penalty fee of just £5 million ($6.8 million).
Sky Sports News report that Chelsea are looking to keep Sancho beyond this season and are prepared to go through with a permanent deal, although that hinges on an agreement over personal terms with Sancho.
Sancho is believed to earn a weekly wage of around £300,000 ($405,000) at Old Trafford but will have to agree to a significant salary cut to seal a permanent move to Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea’s approach to contracts involves offering lower up-front salaries on incentivised deals, giving players the opportunity to earn bumper wages through both team and individual performances.
Blues officials are understood to have warned Sancho he must agree to fall into this structure if he wants to remain with Chelsea, otherwise he will be returned to United.
Sancho confessed to feeling disappointed by his form midway through his loan with Chelsea, but he enjoyed a solid statistical year which included a goal in the Conference League final triumph over Real Betis.
He ended the season with 10 assists and five goals in 42 appearances across all competitions. Blues manager Enzo Maresca offered him 19 Premier League starts and a further seven in various cup competitions.