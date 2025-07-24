Jadon Sancho’s Man Utd Exit Put ‘on Hold’ by Leading Suitors
Manchester United will have to wait if they are to sell Jadon Sancho to Juventus in a permanent transfer, a report has revealed, as the Serie A side are yet to decide whether to try and complete a deal.
Chelsea opted to pay a penalty fee earlier this summer to break their obligation to sign Sancho following his loan at Stamford Bridge, having failed to agree personal terms with the winger. It left Sancho’s future hugely uncertain, although Juventus later emerged on the scene.
Talks over a potential to deal to fully sever ties with Sancho appeared to be positive, but Sky Sports explains that a potential problem has arisen due to Juve’s capture of Francisco Conceiçao.
Conceiçao was on loan from Porto last season but has now completed a €32 million (£27.8 million, $37.6 million) permanent switch to Turin. While there still seems to be an appetite for Sancho, it takes away a chunk of Juve’s budget and means sales are now required to make it possible.
As a result, the proposed transfer is considered ‘on hold’ until a time when Juve have achieved that.
Around €10 million (£8.7 million, $11.7 million) will come into the Italian club by selling Samuel Mbangula to Werder Bremen, with Timothy Weah and Nico González also available. Juve want €20 million (£17.3 million, $23.5 million) for Weah, who is of interest to Marseille.
It was reported in Italy earlier this month that Juve had offered €15 million (£13 million, $17.5 million) for Sancho, who is valued at £25 million ($33.9 million) by Manchester United.
United have spent £133.5 million ($180.7 million) so far this summer to recruit Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo. But it is thought that player sales are required to boost the budget for further incomings. Marcus Rashford has joined Barcelona on loan with an option to buy next summer, with Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia still facing uncertain futures.