Man Utd Stand to Make Huge Loss After ‘Official’ Jadon Sancho Bid
Manchester United have received a bid from Juventus for winger Jadon Sancho worth just €15 million (£13 million, $17.5 million), reports in Italy state.
Sancho is available for transfer this summer after returning from a season-long loan with Chelsea, who paid a fee of £5 million ($6.8 million) to back out of an obligation to make the move permanent after failing to reach an agreement over personal terms with the winger.
United remain determined to offload Sancho permanently and Juventus have emerged as the leading suitors, although his wages are again believed to be causing problems in negotiations.
Juventus are working to sign Sancho for a cut-price fee and, according to Gianluca Di Marzio, a bid of €15 million has now been submitted.
The offer is made up of an initial €10 million (£8.7 million, $11.7 million), plus a further €5 million (£4.3 million, $5.9 million) in add-ons.
United are prepared to accept a significant loss on the £73 million ($101 million at the time) they paid to sign Sancho back in 2021, but their asking price is thought to sit around twice as much as Juventus’ offer.
Whether the Red Devils would be prepared to accept such a low fee is unclear. Dispensing of Sancho’s high wages is a key priority but United are also looking to raise transfer funds through the sales of fringe players like Sancho and so could try to negotiate a higher fee.
Marcus Rashford, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Tyrell Malacia are among the other players granted permission to delay their returns for pre-season to search for buyers.
United have already spent £62.5 million ($84.5 million) on Matheus Cunha and face paying a higher fee for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, while there are also plans to sign an out-and-out striker if sufficient funds can be raised.