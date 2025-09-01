Jadon Sancho Secures Man Utd Exit on Transfer Deadline Day to Aston Villa
Jadon Sancho has sealed his long-awaited move away from Manchester United as the English forward joins Unai Emery’s Aston Villa on loan.
Sancho, 25, follows in Marcus Rashford’s footsteps after the latter also spent part of last season on loan at Villa Park after falling out of favour under Ruben Amorim.
Aston Villa will pay at least 80% of Sancho’s wages this season, The Athletic state, as he heads into the final year of his Man Utd contract. The Red Devils hold an option to extend Sancho’s deal by an additional year as well.
Sancho spent all of last season on loan at Chelsea in Enzo Maresca’s first season. He made 41 appearances across all competitions registering five goals and 10 assists. Chelsea had an obligation to make Sancho’s move to Stamford Bridge permanent but, after failing to agree terms with Sancho, paid a pre-agreed fee to walk away from the deal.
Finding an agreement with Sancho was a problem for several sides this summer. After the collapse of negotiations with Chelsea, the winger turned down a move to Roma and resisted a strong approach from Beşiktaş, eventually settling on a deal with Villa.
Sancho rose to prominence after moving from the Manchester City academy to Borussia Dortmund in 2017. The winger made 158 appearances for the Black and Yellow, scoring 53 goals while providing 67 assists in an exciting attack that boasted Erling Haaland at the time. He moved to Man Utd in 2021 for a reported fee of £73 million ($93.8 million) under then manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær.
Sancho had a falling out with his successor, Erik ten Hag, in 2023–24 and spent the second half of that season back on loan at Dortmund, where he played a part in getting his former club to the Champions League final—form he will hope to rediscover during his time at Villa Park.