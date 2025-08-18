Man Utd Rocked As Jadon Sancho ‘Rejects’ Latest Exit Route
Jadon Sancho has turned down a move to Roma, reports have revealed, leaving Manchester United sweating in their bid to offload the winger.
Back at Old Trafford after Chelsea declined the chance to sign him permanently this summer, Sancho has been firmly frozen out by Ruben Amorim and is among the unwanted players available for transfer. Marcus Rashford has already joined Barcelona on loan, while Sancho remains on the hunt for a new home alongside fellow exiles Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Tyrell Malacia.
Roma had hope of landing Sancho’s signature after gaining United’s approval on a loan deal which included an obligation to buy the Englishman next summer for a fee of £20 million ($27.1 million), but Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed Sancho has rejected the proposal.
Sancho and Roma could not reach an agreement over personal terms and the Serie A side are now believed to have moved on to other targets.
The 25-year-old is now awaiting offers from other clubs across Europe. Juventus hold strong interest in Sancho but were forced to put their proposed move “on hold” while they address other areas of the squad.
Turkish giants Beşiktaş are also chasing Sancho’s signature—club director Serdal Adalı recently went public with his desire to get a deal done—but the feeling is not thought to be mutual.
Indeed, Sancho has reportedly made it clear that he is prioritising a move to a top European league and is only interested in listening to such offers before the transfer window closes on Monday, Sep. 1. However, the window in Türkiye remains open for a further 10 days, giving Beşiktaş a possible advantage.
It is suggested that Sancho will entertain Beşiktaş’ offer in September, with the Turkish outfit prepared to meet United’s asking price if the 25-year-old gives his approval to the move.
United’s bid to raise funds through the sales of their so-called “bomb squad” could go down to the wire. Chelsea’s plans to sign Garnacho depend on exits of their own, while Real Betis have not hidden away from the fact they hope to pounce late in the window to secure another cut-price deal for Antony.